Being an adult is hard AF and we all know the worst part of that is work. Unless you are one of the lucky few who genuinely loves their job, you might be one of those people who often peruse various job sites looking for new career opportunities? Maybe you even feel like a whole new career. A change towards what you really want to do. Or, more realistically, you will get back to scrolling Instagram like the rest of us. So why not find a job that incorporates both? The Queen is hiring a social media manager, so you could legit be the next royal selfie taker.

Arise Lady Instagram, getter of likes and follower of trends. Go forth and proliferate thy re-grams.

OK, I guess the job won't come with a title but, guys, you never know where this career may take you. This career being the Queen's official Digital Communications Officer. Eek.

The job was listed on the royal household website and it looks to be a bit of an iconic one. The initial part of the description sounds absolutely like the beginning of a made-for-TV princess transformation film:

"It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions. It's finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional".

OK, someone needs to start writing this script ASAP because, obviously.

The role is for 37.5 hours a week Monday to Friday and will be all about getting involved and managing the engagement of "a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family." All for the princely sum of 30k per annum starting. Jaysus, that's not a bad bit of dosh is it?

So, what kinds of things will be involved in this coverage? Corgi photo-ops? Prince Phillip planking? Princess Anne dabbing at the races? Well, kind of all of the above and none of the above at all, if you get my drift.

Basically, you will be tasked with taking candid (but clearly kind of posed and very carefully curated) pictures of the Royal Family getting up to all sorts. Less LOL memes, more official event photography. The website states:

"Whether you're covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences."

So no ice bucket challenge? Boo hiss.

OK, so all of this considered, maybe you fancy a go at this. Come on, I reckon it would actually be really fun. And you know her maj doesn't drunkbook, so no stress there.

As with pretty much all jobs, you do need to have certain qualifications. To start with you'll need to have a uni degree and be able to get across the Royal Family's message via a number of mediums. As the website states:

"With experience of creating and publishing digital and social media content, you'll be confident using a range of content management systems, social media platforms and analytics tools. What's more, you'll know how to maximise their benefits and minimise risks."

What isn't mentioned in the ad, but one will assume, is an ability to keep your gob shut and not spill who's sliding into whose DMs. Thus avoiding any kind of family drama or an annus horribilis.