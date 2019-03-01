Yesterday, Her Royal Highness the Queen met with King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan at Buckingham Palace, her home. As usual, the 92-year-old monarch looked stylish and well put together, wearing a white dress with a hint of pale blue, black pumps, and accompanying jewellery. But when photos of the meeting emerged, the British public noticed something rather alarming in the form of some deep purple marks on her hand. Naturally, the Queen's bruised hand sparked concern, but what exactly does it mean, and how did her bruising come about?

Well, first things first: the world of Twitter had something to say about HRH's bruised-looking hand, showing clear concern for her wellbeing.

@TracyLEdgar wrote: "I love keeping up with Queen Elizabeth II but I’m concerned. Why does she have such a terrible bruise on her left hand. Did I miss something? But as always, she looks stunning!"

While @cmbmw said: "Oh my... HM does look like she hurt her hand.. Hope it heals quickly"

So what could be the reason for the Queen's unfortunate bruising? Well, one Twitter user made a good point, noting that, at her age, the Queen may become bruised far more easily than most of us:

"The lady is 92 at that age any little knock unfortunately turns into what can look severe bruises. The Queen is rather fab though isn't she???"

Indeed, Emma Hammett, medical expert and founder of First Aid for Life, told the Daily Mail that she believes the bruising came from a minor injury, perhaps linked to her age:

"There are many possible causes for a bruised looking hand, from an accident to a circulation issue, although this is less likely bearing in mind the unseasonably warm weather we have had. She looks very well otherwise."

She continued: "It is possible that this serious looking bruise resulted from a relatively minor injury. Older people are more likely to bruise as their skin is thinner and the tissue underneath naturally becomes more fragile. People taking blood thinning medication or steroids also tend to bruise more easily."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, it all sounds pretty innocent, and I'm hoping The Queen bounces back from her injury in no time!

Despite being 92, the Queen is said to be in good health in general. The last time she had to pull out of an event due to sickness was in June 2018, the Express reports, and that was apparently just because of a summer cold. Indeed, she was back in the public eye just a few days later on July 2.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before this, Her Majesty was in hospital to have cataract surgery, the Guardian reports. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said when approached: “I can confirm that the Queen successfully underwent a short planned procedure to treat a cataract last month.” However, she still did not miss any engagements and was the picture of health shortly after her surgery.

All I can say is, I hope I'm in as good condition when I hit my nineties!