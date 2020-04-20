As the need for more personal protective equipment for the NHS grows ever more urgent, various fashion houses have offered their services to help the cause. Stewart Parvin, the Queen's dressmaker, will make PPE including hospital gowns, masks and other medical scrubs, for workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parvin, who has designed many notable looks for Her Majesty, including the outfit she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018, and the 2019 Commonwealth service, shared photos of his first set of blue medical scrubs to Twitter before they were donated to Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.

In the post, he urged others to help: "Our first set of scrubs are ready to be dropped off for @frimleyhealth. If you would like to get involved as a home sewer, or as a business with work space, there are several groups set up that are co-ordinating the effort..."

In another tweet, Parvin also asked fabric suppliers to donate materials before thanking NHS workers for their tireless efforts during the Covid-19 outbreak. "As ever, our most grateful thanks to all those risking their own health and working tirelessly to look after and protect us all," he wrote.

Per Harpers Bazaar, a spokesperson from the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees Frimley Park, Heatherwood and Wexham Park hospitals, said “to have the extra stock is terrific."

Parvin's efforts follow in the footsteps of Burberry and Chanel who are also producing PPE for frontline workers. Back in March, Burberry announced it would be repurposing its Yorkshire trench coat factory to make non-surgical gowns and masks for NHS workers, as well as using a "global supply chain to fast track the delivery of over 100,000 surgical masks for use by NHS workers," per the Evening Standard.