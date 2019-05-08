Two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son, the royal couple is sharing the baby's name, along with a photo of him and his great-grandparents. The Queen's first photo with the new royal baby shows her admiration for the little one, as she's smiling from ear-to-ear in the sweet picture.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the photo from the @SussexRoyal Instagram account on Wednesday, captioning the image:

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

Yep, that's Prince Philip, the Queen, Prince Harry, Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie, all in one photo. And while everyone looks overjoyed by the baby's arrival, the Queen's smile at seeing her great-grandson is just too sweet.

More to come...