He's a legend, an icon, and has been a paragon of the music industry for more than six decades. How do you even begin to tell the star-studded story of Quincy Jones? Well, for starters, you get one of his daughters, Rashida Jones, to co-direct it. The Quincy documentary trailer is filled with cameos from big-name musicians, like Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, and Willie Nelson — just to name a few. It's more than just a parade of his influential accomplishments, though. It's a rare glimpse into the mind and life of an endlessly creative pop culture prodigy.

The trailer opens with a clip of another music industry icon — Frank Sinatra — introducing Jones as "one of the finest musicians I've ever known." Hell of a way to kick things off.

Viewers are then flashed with a slew of clips that briefly depict the seemingly endless breadth of Jones' impact. He hangs backstage with Lady Gaga; he shakes hands with the Pope; he fist-bumps with Willie Nelson; he throws his arm around Paul McCartney while casually catching up; he sits down with Dr. Dre, who calls him his "ultimate mentor and inspiration" — and that's barely even 30 seconds in.

Netflix on YouTube

Kendrick Lamar sings his praises, Will Smith gives him credit for launching his career, Oprah Winfrey tells an audience, "You all know the story, right? Quincy Jones discovered me." In another clip, Lionel Richie advises someone, "Don't try to do what he's done, 'cause you'll get your ass killed."

Jones' life hasn't only been filled with fortune and famous friends, though. Viewers see him struggling with present-day health concerns, too. After 9-1-1 audio reveals that he'd been experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath, he's shown laid-out in the hospital with one of his daughters — he has six, including Rashida, and one son — by his side.

Of course, to fully understand who Jones is, we need to see where he came from. "I'm a survivor, my whole life has been like that," he says over snapshots of his childhood. "It was Southside of Chicago in the '30s, man, during the Depression," he continued. "I wanted to be a gangster 'til I was 11. You want to be what you see. That's all we ever saw."

Of his beginnings in music, he recalls,

"I started playing in a band, 14-years-old. Worked in the nightclubs. To see black men that would dignify it, proud. I said, 'That's what I want to be. I want to be in that family.'"

The remainder of the trailer is filled with more short clips of Jones' many successes, soundbites from interviews with his director-daughter, Rashida, brief glimpses of him with family and friends, and old footage from the earlier years of his career.

"I see the power of music as a tool," Jones says in a recording, "to reach the hearts and minds of millions of people." He's certainly done that, but he's far from finished. The full-length Quincy documentary is set to hit Netflix on Sept. 21, so buckle up — it looks like it's going to be a pretty wild ride.