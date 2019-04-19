What's better than refreshing your makeup stash with new items from brands like Tarte, BECCA, beautyblender, and beyond? Oh, just refreshing your makeup stash with new items from prestige brands while benefitting a good cause. The QVC, HSN, and CEW Beauty With Benefits shopping event runs from now through April 25. The retailers have confirmed that 80% of the purchase price of all products included in the Beauty With Benefits promotion, excluding shipping, handling, and tax, will go towards Cancer and Careers, a program with the mission to empower and educate people, and to help cancer survivors thrive in the workplace.

There are over 60 premium brands participating, including Grande Cosmetics, Kate Somerville, Smashbox, Carol's Daughter, Elizabeth Arden, Josie Maran, Philosophy, IT Cosmetics, SkinFix, and more. The promotion runs across all categories — from cosmetics to skin care to hair products to fragrance.

But wait — there's more. In addition to helping others with your purchase and enjoying a new self-care product that makes you look and feel good, each Beauty With Benefits purchase comes with a gift bag that is stuffed with 13 items and is valued at over $200.

E! host Giuliana Rancic serves as the Beauty with Benefits Donor Participant and products from her Fountain of Truth clean skin care line are also featured in this shopping extravaganza.

"I'm honored to join this year's Beauty with Benefits as a platform to share my breast cancer journey," Rancic tells Bustle exclusively via email. "I feel strongly about the mission of this campaign, and hope that sharing a piece of my road to recovery will positively affect others."

Below are 10 items to shop during Beauty With Benefits. Please note that some products that were initially featured are already sold out.

1. Smashbox Glitter Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette

The palette is purse-sized and pigment-packed. It's comprised of sparkly jewel tones that will allow you to create colorful and dramatic smoky eye looks.

2. beautyblender All About Face 3-Piece Set

If you need to replace your trusty, daily use makeup sponges, you can start with this set. You get new tools in three sizes, along with a sample of the cleanser to keep them fresh and in optimal condition.

3. Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH MD Lash Serum

Lush and full lashes can be yours with nightly use of this serum, which is said to safely help them grow.

4. Philosophy Baby Grace 3-Piece Set

Here's a scent secret. The best way to get your favorite fragrance to linger is by layering and using multiple products. This soft, sweet set provides all the tools for that task.

5. Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick

Slick this moisturizing lipstick across your pout for a pretty hint of color and all of the hydration.

6. BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed UK Special Edition

This bronzed opal highlighter is inspired by the iconic Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom, and it comes packaged with a fluffy brush. You'll enjoy a global glow without having to pack your suitcase or to pull out your passport.

7. Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Lighting Palette With Brush

You can create a custom glow courtesy of this four-pan palette packed with radiant powder highlighters.

8. Josie Maran 4-Piece Skin Care Set

Josie Maran's four-piece kit is designed to nourish and pamper your facial skin. The set boasts Whipped Argan Oil, Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter, Whipped Mud Mask in Lavender Citrus, and Pure Argan Oil, which you can use together for maximum hydration or a la carte.

9. Carol's Daughter Monoi Oil Repairing Hair Mask

If you are in search of a rich and reparative product that conditions your strands and treats your locks with the love they deserve, you definitely want to grab a jar of this luxurious hair mask.

10. Skinfix Foaming Oil Cleanser

Even the toughest long-wearing products are no match for Skinfix Foaming Oil Cleanser. It will melt makeup without drying or irritating your skin in the process. Instead, you'll be left with a clean, fresh, and soft canvas.

There are loads of other items still available as part of this promotion. You just have to carefully browse the QVC and HSN sites to see what stock remains. Ultimately, beauty products can change your look. But a shopping event such has the power to help change other people's lives.