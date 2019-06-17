If you look back with fond childhood memories of the game hide and seek, you may want to think twice before watching the Ready or Not trailer, which was released by Fox Searchlight on Monday, June 17, and will forever change the way you think about the beloved game. The story centers around a young, beautiful bride played by Samara Weaving, who is thrilled to become a member of her husband's family. Little does she know that they are about to invite her to participate in a time-honored family tradition — a game of cat and mouse that comes with deadly consequences.

Though the night seems to start out as being a fun and friendly game of hide and seek — with the aforementioned bride having to stay hidden from the rest of the family until dawn — she soon realizes what is to become of her if she is caught. Armed with weapons, these family members have one mission in mind: kill the bride. The chances of survival seem pretty low, especially considering these people have no qualms in accidentally killing members of their own staff. (RIP maid, we hardly knew ya!) So will Weaving's character survive the night or become the latest victim of this rich family's eccentric wrath? You'll just have to wait and see when the movie hits theaters on August 23.

FoxSearchlight on YouTube

Along with Weaving, the film stars Mark O’Brien as the husband who tries to do everything in his power to keep his family from killing his new wife. Other cast members include The O.C.'s Adam Brody, who is rocking a seriously awesome beard that would make Seth Cohen very envious indeed. Sharp Objects star Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell will also serve as members of this equally intriguing and terrifying family.

It's unclear why they all feel that this young woman needs to be sacrificed and what caused this twisted tradition to begin in the first place, but it definitely makes for an interesting storyline that will leave you both amused and horrified all at the same time. The use of gore and comedic timing makes the movie feel almost like a horror comedy reminiscent of Beetlejuice (but with a lot more blood and a little less dance parties). Needless to say, Ready or Not is one movie you won't want to miss out on.

The official logline for Ready or Not reads as follows:

"Ready or Not follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband’s (Mark O’Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival."

It's not uncommon to hear horror stories of newly married couples not getting along with their respective in-laws, but this definitely takes that concept to the extreme. When it comes to trying to figure out how this will all play out, all bets are off. In this contest, there are no rules — and potentially no survivors. Let the games begin.