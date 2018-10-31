Getting free candy is one of the best parts of Halloween. However, some of that booty isn't going to be your jam. If you're in New York City, instead of bringing that blah candy to work for your co-workers not to eat either, you can swap your bad Halloween candy at a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Candy Converter . Yes, you read that right. This is a real thing. According to Reese's, 90 percent of people wish they could trade in their Halloween candy for something better. Ask and you shall receive my friendlies. Think of this invention like a magic candy converter that turns toothpaste (because there is always someone who hands out that) into peanut butter cups. It's like someone got inside your head and pulled out your best Halloween dream.

Once you've got all of those extra Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, head to the Reese's website for recipes like the peanut butter ice cream sandwich so you can mix it up and never have the same chocolate peanut butter snack twice. Seriously, this candy-converter idea is so genius, it's kind of bananas that it took until 2018 to come up with it. But it is proof that good things actually do come to those who wait, and people on Twitter are pretty excited about being able to swap their crappy candy for perfect peanut butter cups.

There's also a fair amount of FOMO among those who don't live in New York and have to figure out something else to do with all of those unwanted wafer candies from the discount bin that ended up in their goody bags. Next year, bring the candy converter everywhere, Reese's!

Now that we have the machine we didn't know we needed in 2018, it's time to start applying it to other stuff. How about a machine that turns dollar bills into $100 bills, something that converts water into wine, or a contraption to turn holiday fruitcake into homemade apple pie. Come on you entrepreneurs out there, put your heads together to help everyone live their best lives.

I mean, why stop with candy? Let's trade everything we don't want for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Let's let peanut butter cups run the country by swapping good orange for bad orange — the possibilities are endless. But I'm getting ahead of myself here. For now, let's just focus on the candy. Just what do people want to ditch in favor of Reese's?

The website OOLA ranked the worst Halloween candies of all time, and the best of the worst include candy corn, anything involving marshmallows, and what's referred to as "old-people" butterscotch candy, which makes sense because these candies are usually found in your grandpa's pocket, moist and stuck to the wrapper.

Other trash candies that made the list are those weird wafer candies that are coated in some kind of white powder, anything that tastes like black licorice — seriously, I have yet to meet someone who actually likes black licorice, and candy that attaches to your teeth and pulls out all of your fillings. This candy likely keeps dentists busy all winter long. If you're lucky enough to be in NYC this Halloween, take your haul of crap candy over to the Reese's candy converter on 5th Avenue and get all the Reese's you can eat. It's the least you deserve after surviving most of 2018.