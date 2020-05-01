The Reformation Sale At Nordstrom Includes $24 Tops & $65 Dresses

Nordstrom is having a killer sale right now. From seasonal trends to tried-and-true classics, winter coats to summer sundresses, some of your favorites are up to 70% off on the brand’s website. There are tons of items in a whole slew of sizes from La Ligne, Manolo Blahnik, and more. Among the best selection of the bunch is the Reformation sale offerings, however.

Yes, the rarely-on-sale dresses that you see on celebrities like Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, and Kaia Gerber can be yours — in some cases for less than $50. With a coveted ‘90s vibe, this brand is affordable at full retail prices, so just think of how many go-to looks you can shop for now that it’s all deeply discounted. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to indulge in a little retail therapy.

With close to 85 Reformation styles currently on sale at Nordstrom, consider starting off with the below 6 items that are sure to not last long. From there, the world is your oyster. Happy shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.