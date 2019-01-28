The 'Rent: Live' "Seasons Of Love" Performance Included Some Very Moving Changes

If there's one Rent song you know, it's "Seasons of Love." Whether your school choir sang it at graduation or the beloved theatre geeks belted it out together while huddling around a piano, it's an iconic piece of musical theatre. For new and old fans alike, this song is an anticipated part of Fox's live televised event. The performance of "Seasons of Love" in Rent: Live mixed it up and slightly rearranged the iconic song — but in a way that connected it to the story in a new, insightful way.

Typically, the song opens the second act with every member of the cast on stage in a single line, singing together in unison. Even the 2005 movie broke the conventions of film in order to maintain that image.

However, Rent heads watching the Fox broadcast will notice some small differences — Mark has a new bit of narration during the opening vamp that welcomes the audience back and sets up the second act:

"New Year's Eve, 1991. Four of my best friends have been diagnosed with HIV. This could be the year we lose of them. This could be the year we lose all of them."

There's also a little dialogue in the middle of the song, and a new scene in the Life Support meeting. "Holidays are the hardest to get through," says one of the Bohemian women in the ensemble. "I give up," says Steve. "I don't know how to go on." "We go on because we have to," the man who will solo next responds. "Day by day, hour by hour." "Even minute by minute," says Keala Settle's character, who is called "Cy."

In the stage show, "Seasons of Love" stands alone, and while it is an iconic stage picture — this new staging and arrangement brings the song into the story in a really beautiful way.

