If you're a fan of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you can probably expect some changes next season. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Shereé Whitfield are already rumored to not be a part of the RHOA Season 11 cast, according to Us Weekly. And it seems like there are a couple of reasons for the decision.

The publication noted that one of the main reasons why Zolciak-Biermann won't be returning to the reality series is a pretty simple one. Apparently, none of the other cast members on the show will film with her. The Housewives always have their besties and their enemies on the show, but if no one wants to film with you at all in the cast, that doesn't make you a great fit for the ensemble. According to an insider at Us Weekly, "Kim and Bravo agreed she wouldn’t come back. None of the girls will film with her. They refuse."

However, there is one cast member who will reportedly still work with her: Whitfield. But, as the source at Us Weekly notes, "it doesn’t look like she’s coming back either." So, there goes that option. (In response to the report, Bravo tells Bustle that it's too early to comment on casting for the next season.)

Us Weekly previously reported on April 10 that Whitfield wasn't going to be back for the next season of RHOA. The Housewife was reportedly fired after filming the Season 10 reunion and was supposedly "very upset" by the decision.

Based on Zolciak-Biermann's recent comments about her future on the series, it doesn't seem as though she would be broken up if she didn't make an appearance on the upcoming season. According to TMZ, the Housewife has said that she's done with the show. She told the publication that she's "never, never" doing RHOA again because of all the stress that it's caused her.

Andy Cohen, who executive produces RHOA, had something similar to say when asked about Zolciak-Biermann's future on the reality series. He told Entertainment Tonight, "I would be surprised if Kim came back, just because she left the reunion really unhappy." He continued, "I don’t think this was a fun experience for her, and so I would be really surprised if she came back.”

Zolciak-Biermann, who was a Friend of the Housewives for the latest RHOA season, was mainly (and still is?) caught up in a ton of drama with NeNe Leakes. The two Housewives got into a feud, which was prompted by a Snapchat video from Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Brielle Biermann. Her daughter showed off Leakes' home and there was a cockroach in the shot. Leakes hit back on Instagram, and denied that there were cockroaches in her house and accused Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter of being racist.

There was never an exact end to the feud. Although, the Don't Be Tardy star did obtain legal counsel in response to Leakes' allegations, as she said on Larry King Now. Things between the two Housewives only got more intense when they both appeared on the RHOA reunion. During the reunion, the two got heated about parking in accessible parking spaces, with Zolciak-Biermann accuses Leakes of parking in a handicap parking spot without having clearance to. Leakes explained that her husband, Greg, and another acquaintance that she was with at the time, both had handicap stickers.

Zolciak-Biermann later apologized to Leakes (well, sort of) and vowed the put the feud behind her. Yet, in her "apology," she also said that she could still file a lawsuit against the Housewife "for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist", and the list went on. Leakes didn't take kindly to her words and replied to her statement on Twitter and said, "Please file a lawsuit Chile! Like I am begging you." So, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for this feud. However, if Zolciak-Biermann doesn't return to RHOA, that could effectively end the pair's fighting... well, at least on the show.

Seeing as though Bravo has not confirmed the cast for Season 11 just yet, fans will just have to wait until the next season gets closer to see whether their faves will be back.