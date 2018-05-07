All weekend long, the internet was heated over a controversial DJ Khaled interview that made headlines, and now, a man by the name of Dwayne Johnson is getting involved. The Rock called out DJ Khaled in a tweet that was both TMI and a true victory all at the same time, and even though he may have gotten a little too personal for some followers, it's not surprising at all that The Rock is coming through for us all once again.

In case you missed the drama, DJ Khaled basically revealed that he refuses to perform oral sex on his wife, despite the fact that he expects her to do him that favor, because he's the "king" in their marriage. The interview took place in 2015, but was resurrected on Friday, quickly going viral.

Khaled has not yet responded to the interview going viral. (Bustle reached out to his rep for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.) But on Friday he did post an Instagram of himself and his wife with a caption reading in part, "My queen my best friend I love you ! I love you and @asahdkhaled so much !"

"I don't do that," he said repeatedly, with the caveat that if his wife refused to do the same for him, that wouldn't be OK... even though he himself is not prepared to return the favor. Whoa.

"There's different rules for men," he added. "We the king ... There's some things that y'all might not want to do but it gotta get done, you know what I'm saying? I just can't do what you want me to do. I just can't."

Understandably, people are outraged by his comments, and not just women, either. Apparently, even Hollywood legends nicknamed after geological features are upset about this, judging by this tweet The Rock posted on Sunday:

Or, in other words:

These are crazy times we're living in, aren't they? Donald Trump is president, The Handmaid's Tale is becoming closer and closer to reality with each new episode, there are three new Kardashian babies in the world, and now, one by one, celebrities are letting us know whether or not they go down on their significant others (and, in The Rock's case, whether or not they're good at it).

Of course, The Rock gets major credit for speaking up; not only is it polite to do for your partner what he or she does for you, but it's also good to stand up against sexist double standards. And as Dictionary.com pointed out in a tweet of their own, this is the definition of a double standard:

This is a pretty awkward discussion to have, and it's even more awkward when you consider the voice of Maui from Moana is filling us in on his sex life. And much like Maui, we can probably all deduce that The Rock can also do anything but float, thanks to this informative tweet he shared with his 12.9 million Twitter followers. In his bio, he describes himself as a "chivalrous gentleman," and with this new information, can we really argue with him about that?

It's just another example of a time he's really come through for us all by being a genuinely awesome human being, like the time he played patty cake with a two-year-old in costume as Hercules, or when he bought his mom a car for Christmas. And now, he's standing up against double standards, too? Truly, he's too good for this Earth.

But however uncomfortable this topic is, it's also an important discussion to have. What you do and do not do in the bedroom is obviously up to you, and if your partner is comfortable with what goes on in there, that's all that truly matters. But that doesn't mean it's right for men like Khaled to hold power over the women they're with, even if they do provide for them financially. Because if you watched the video, you know that Khaled said the way he shows appreciation for his wife is by buying her nice things, but that's not the only way you should show respect in a relationship.

Maybe it's a good time for Khaled and The Rock to meet up and talk this through. If anyone could make him see the error of his ways, wouldn't it be Dwayne Johnson?