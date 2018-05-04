All of the true romantics knew April showers would bring May flowers — that is, for a wedding. Which wedding do I mean? The wedding of the year, of course, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, a romantic venue if there were ever any. But beyond the ~earthly~ venue, what about the cosmic one? Those of us into astrology may be actively pondering what this means for the stars. This royal wedding is happening during Taurus season, which has a whole host of implications for the happy couple. But what exactly does it have in store?

The season in which you get married can give the entire relationship post-marriage a certain energy. A hot summer wedding will differ from a calm, quiet winter wedding, according to Daily Horoscope — in fact, each of the different signs will have its own effects on a wedding.

What's interesting is you wouldn't normally think of Taurus as a "romantic" sign for love to be in the air. It's an earth sign, which is certainly grounding, but not always very free. If we're talking in elemental terms, it's not watery emotion or fiery passion. But earth has a certain stable quality to it — it does persevere in a way that lasts.

And who wouldn't want this adorable pair to last?

Taurus is a sign of sensuality and pleasure, according to Cafe Astrology. It's the sign of committing to something in a long run. It believes in slow and steady, like its symbol of the stubborn bull, in getting you to where you need to be. This bodes well for marriages, which take time to build up to a strong threshold!

You'll also have quite a taste for the finer things in life. Taurus rules the second house of material possessions, so a couple in question may see more value in in their relationship and enjoy the material realities of a marriage more than those who don't get married during Taurus season.

According to Daily Horoscope, "the slow, steady and protective energy of Taurus makes it the perfect time of year to tie the knot. It is quite compatible with the concept of allowing no one to 'set asunder' the bonds that are created during the ceremony, yet it also allows for a festive, indulgent spirit to prevail at the reception."

Another thing to note is that Taurus is a fixed sign, which means it's the stablest of the earth signs.

Astrology.com notes that "Fixed Signs understand that steadiness is the key. Those influenced by this Quality are happy to forge ahead with their projects, calmly working away until they have achieved their objectives." If that doesn't bode well for these royals, I don't know what could be more encouraging!

On a more personal level — Prince Harry is a Virgo Sun, but his moon sign is in Taurus, according to Horoscope.com. While the sun naturally rules our soul paths, the moon governs our emotional and subconscious lives. If the sun itself is shining during Taurus season, Prince Harry's emotional life will feel extra in sync with the season.

"A marriage made in Taurus season, the quality of the union will be enduring, breeding security in both but particularly putting Harry’s Taurus moon at ease," Horoscope.com notes.

A fun fact: in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also married during Taurus season. It seems like the royal family has a penchant for this sign that bestows luck and material wealth (not-so-shockingly, as they are, y'know, royal).

Dang. What better time to be married/for us commoners to be alive to witness this? Prepare the tissues. This Taurus wedding is gonna be a great one.