Easter is right around the corner, and that means one important thing: chocolate eggs. The specialty candies are usually only plentiful during the spring season, and something about them makes it hard to resist buying a bunch for the holiday. They come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing is for sure: Russell Stover is the holy grail when it comes to a delicious variety of chocolate eggs. In the spirit of that, here's a full list of Russell Stover chocolate egg flavors for Easter 2019, so we can let the springtime candy hunt officially begin.

This year, Russell Stover's creative options will make your sweet tooth cravings soar: among them are White Pastel Marshmallow Eggs (which also feature a white chocolate shell), Milk Chocolate Strawberry Cream Eggs, Marshmallow Egg Crate Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Creme Eggs, and Key Lime Pie Whip Eggs (a rich milk chocolate coating with a creamy, zesty key lime pie whipped filling inside). Your Easter festivities simply won't be the same without them.

Dark Chocolate Passion Fruit Whip Egg, 1 oz. Bar $0.59 Russell Stover

Russell Stover's one ounce bags of chocolate eggs are seriously affordable, too, at $0.59 per pack — it'll be hard to resist stocking up on a bunch of them. Make sure to try the Dark Chocolate Marshmallow Egg, Milk Chocolate Vanilla Creme Egg, Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Egg, Milk Chocolate Caramel Egg, Dark Chocolate Coconut Cream Egg, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg, White Pastelle Coconut Cream Egg, White Pastelle Caramel Egg, and Dark Chocolate King Size Pecan Delight Egg. If you're in search of a larger bag, get your hands on the nine ounce Dark Chocolate Easter Eggs Bag or Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs Bag.

Milk Chocolate Chocolate Truffle Egg, 1 oz. $0.59 Russell Stover

If you're someone who is a fan of fruity chocolates, you're in major luck. Russell Stover's chocolate egg range includes the likes of Dark Chocolate Pineapple Eggs, Dark Chocolate Mango Whip Eggs, Dark Chocolate Passion Fruit Whip Eggs, and Banana Whip, Peach Whip, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Whip Egg, and Coconut Macaroon Whip options, too. It feels like I fell asleep and woke up in Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Milk Chocolate Marshmallow & Caramel Egg, 1 oz. $0.59 Russell Stover

If you're thinking of buying your chocolate eggs online, you're in for a great deal. Right now on Russell Stover's website, you can get 20 percent off all Easter sweets at checkout. Check out the Chocolate Creme Egg, Vanilla Creme Egg, Millionaires Egg, and the Dark Chocolate Maple Cream Egg.

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Crème Egg, 1 oz. Bar $0.59

In the mood for some chocolate with nuts in it? Check out the Pecan Delight Eggs (which are also available in the White Pastel variety), Coconut and Almond Eggs, Peanut Butter Creme Eggs, and Crunchy Peanut Butter Eggs. Trust me when I say that it'll be hard to find at least one chocolate egg flavor at Russell Stover that you don't fall in love with (after all, it's hard to be super picky when it comes to something as wonderful as chocolate).

Pecan Delight Egg, 2 oz. $0.99 Russell Stover

You can also find some pretty great Sugar Free Chocolate Eggs at Russell Stover, including the Sugar Free Marshmallow Eggs and Sugar Free Coconut Eggs.

Sugar Free Coconut Eggs, 1 oz. $0.69 Russell Stover

There you have it: a comprehensive list of every single chocolate egg variety currently being sold by Russell Stover. Treat yourself to the beginning of spring and in celebration of Easter 2019 with all of the delicious on-theme chocolates that your heart desires — we've already discovered that there's truly no shortage of wonderful options to choose from and enjoy. You can also check out the full list on Russell Stover's website here, where you can order them online. Happy candy hunting!