Christmas, rightfully, gets an abundance of credit for the cuisine it inspires. When it comes to holiday eats, Christmas rises to the near top. One of the entire plot points in Dr. Seuss' classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas is that a curmudgeonly green monster stole everyone's roast beast! But, it could be argued a star menu item that does not receive nearly enough appreciation is drinks. If you're seeking a sophisticated setting for sipping hot cocoa, check out the Santa rides aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train.

Remember the film The Polar Express? Using hyperrealistic animation, the film adaptation of the beloved book told the story of a young boy's fantastic adventure to the North Pole aboard a magical locomotive. There's a particularly memorable scene when the children aboard the train are treated to hot cocoa by dancing train attendants.

The Santa Rides aboard the wine train will be strikingly similar. Though there is no guarantee Tom Hanks will be there.

Delish reports guests aboard the train can expect "an interactive musical adventure in an elegant, nostalgic setting." Typically restricted to a 21+ crowd, the train will open its doors to families for a festive, scenic train ride. While children embark on a on a journey to the "North Pole," they can cozy up to the big man himself, Santa Claus, and help his magical elves. Once the train reaches its final destination, children will be given a toy Jolly Bear ornament as a special thank you for their help. The experience allows you to get pretty much as close as you can to being a real elf, without all the hassle of going to the arctic circle.

While the trip is geared towards children, guests of all ages can enjoy the amenities on the train. Holiday staples like hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies will be provided as refreshments as guests play games, sing carols, and meet the train's "fun cast of holiday-inspired characters."

Best of all? The Napa Valley Wine Train has partnered with the Ticket to Dream Foundation to allow hundreds of foster children to take a ride on the train for free. It is the season of giving, after all. In a press release, Scott Goldie, the co-CEO and partner of the Napa Valley Wine Train said, "The Santa Train is a special experience that allows children and families to enjoy the holiday season together in a unique way. We're thrilled to add more interactive features to this iconic journey and invite local foster children to join us through our partnership with Ticket to Dream Foundation."

Santa rides will take place daily beginning November 19, through December 28. Price of admission starts at $39 per person.

The Napa Valley Wine Train is a refurbished locomotive from the 1940s and 1950s that takes guests on a ride between Napa and St. Helena, California. Each car of the train is named for a different variety of the beverage, including the Cabernet Sauvignon Lounge Car, and the Champagne Vista Dome. It has been embarking on wine-filled journeys since 1989, and typically allows guests to sample Napa's iconic wines while taking in all the beauty California wine country has to offer. And who knows? Maybe Santa will snag a bottle for under the tree this year.