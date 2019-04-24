"From my perspective, the impacts of climate change on our oceans is the most serious environmental challenge we face as a species," Dr. Blythe tells Bustle. "Oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth’s surface, produce more than 50% of the oxygen we breathe, and provide food, livelihoods, and cultural value to hundreds of millions of people. Put simply, without the ocean, there can’t be people.

"My research is focused on understanding the diverse impacts of climate change on oceans and coastal communities. In particular, I aim to highlight how different individuals and groups experience climate change differently and what shapes their different capacities to respond.

"We know that the impacts of climate change are highly uneven and unfair. For example, poor and marginalized communities, such as small-scale fishing communities where I’ve worked in Mozambique, also feel the consequences of climate change before we do in wealthy countries. Low-lying Pacific Island countries that had contributed almost no global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are often on the front lines of sea level rise, coral bleaching, and extreme storms." 91% of the people who live near coral reefs are in developing countries, and the UN estimates that by 2030 100 million people in the poorest countries worldwide could be threatened by poverty because of climate change and its effects.

So what can we do? "The single most important action humans can take to help lessen the impacts of climate change on our oceans is to drastically cut green house gas emissions," says Dr. Blythe. "Fortunately, there are plenty of options for getting involved ranging from individual behavior to global policy action. In our daily lives, we can make greener choices about transportation by taking trains, buses, subways, ride shares or biking. We can take advantage of grants or subsidies for increasing energy efficiencies in our homes or places of work. We can join local groups, such as Transition Towns, which aim to localize food, energy, and water in an effort to combat climate change. We can write letters to our local government, telling them that climate change and saving our oceans is important to their voters. Most importantly, we need to vote for governments that prioritize comprehensive climate change plans.

And she isn't a fan of quick fixes. "While this statement probably won’t be popular, I would advise readers not to comfort yourself by giving up plastic straws. While banning single use plastic is a good idea, it can distract us from focusing on the more important, yet far more challenging, task of cutting greenhouse gas emissions."