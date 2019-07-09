Spoilers ahead for Scream: Resurrection. The Scream movies and TV series has a dedicated fan base. So when VH1 announced that it was making Scream: Resurrection, it was only a matter of time before people started asking some serious questions about the cast, plot, and of course, how it connects to the original films. Even so, the Easter Eggs in VH1's Scream: Resurrection are few and far between, but the references to the original films that are present show the ways in which this version of Scream differs from the original. Although it does take place in the same universe, which make it all the more fun to try and spot some sneaky connections.

Scream: Resurrection isn't the first time that the franchise went light on Easter Eggs in the television reboot. The two seasons-long MTV series Scream didn't spend too much time retreading ground covered in the original films, instead opting to mark its own path while staying true to the spirit of the original.

Resurrection is a little more explicit about its connection to the original series, but features an entirely new cast of characters and an entirely new killer hiding behind a very familiar mask. The Easter Eggs of Scream: Resurrection are limited, but that makes them that much more fun to spot. Here's an episode by episode breakdown.

Episode 1 VH1 In the very first frame of the season, clouds forming the shape of Ghostface's mask can be seen against the moon.

The opening scene of the season matches the opening scene from the original film in which the project's most recognizable star (Drew Barrymore in the film, Paris Jackson in the show) gets a phone call from someone asking if they like scary movies. While things end in blood and death for Barrymore, Jackson makes it out alive as she was the victim of a fairly harmless Halloween prank.

If you're looking to see a famous actor die, however, fret not — Nash Grier's brief cameo ends in bloodshed, a clear nod to Barrymore's shocking death in the original film.