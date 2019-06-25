Scream’s long-anticipated third season is finally back, but this time at a different network. Scream, which originally aired on MTV in 2015 and 2016, is headed to VH1 for a three-night event with a new group of characters. Ahead of the reboot’s July 8 premiere, VH1 unveiled a new trailer — and the Scream: Resurrection trailer shows Mary J. Blige and a star-studded cast take on the infamous Ghostface. Set in Atlanta, Georgia, Scream: Resurrection will follow a new group of students as they’re terrorized by the elusive Ghostface. Deadline reported of the synopsis, “The series centers on Deion Elliot, a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future… and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.”

Scream: Resurrection will star Blige, RJ Cyler, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, C.J. Wallace, Tyga, Paris Jackson, and Giullian Yao Gioiello. In the spooky trailer unveiled on Monday, June 24, the new group of students are seen facing off with Ghostface (depicted by the original Ghostface himself, Roger Jackson). The reboot also features Jackson in her television debut. In the trailer, she comes face-to-face with the fable’s famed knife-wielding murderer. “What are you supposed to be?” she says in the promo, before her eyes widen at the sight of his knife.

TV Promos on YouTube

As the trailer comes to a conclusion, Ghostface’s voice eerily narrates, “I’m curious about who you are on the inside.” Season 3 is slated to comprise of six episodes for two hours each night during the three-night event, which begins on Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m. and concludes on Wednesday, July 10. The reboot will be executive produced by Queen Latifah and includes original filmmaker Craven himself as an additional executive producer. Brett Matthews, whose credits include Legacies, The Vampire Diaries, and Supernatural, will serve as the series’ showrunner.

MTV first broke the news of a brand new, rebooted third season in April 2017. The network revealed that the reboot would be getting “a total renovation” and “brand-new flavor.” The first two seasons of Scream aired on MTV in 2015 and 2016. Along with voice-over work by Jackson, the original Ghostface actor himself, Season 3 will also feature the original Ghostface mask from the film franchise for the very first time on TV. As horror fans will recall, MTV’s last two adaptations featured noticeably different (and low-key unnerving) renditions of the famed mask. Additionally, the first two seasons didn’t include the voice-over work of Jackson.

According to a September 2015 interview with Splinter, the famed voice-over villain was never approached for the role of Ghostface in the MTV adaptations. When asked if producers approached him for the role, he replied, “No, never. I’ve never watched the series; I don’t know anything about it. I have a hard enough time keeping up with the stuff that I do watch regularly.” Jackson also shared his thoughts on the MTV series, claiming that he had hoped to be hired.

“Well, I was hoping they were gonna hire me. I like work. But they never approached, never said anything, so…They obviously had their vision of what they wanted. It’s good to follow your dreams.”

Um, it might be wise to stay on Ghostface's good side. Nevertheless, VH1's Season 3 will reunite horror fans with the original knife-wielding murderer once more as he wreaks havoc in Atlanta.