According to CNN, some federal employees have begun coming up with creative strategies to maintain morale, now that many of them haven't been paid in over a month. In particular, Secret Service agents' government shutdown "challenge" coins are being distributed to add some levity to the situation. The coins have no monetary value, but the concept behind the memorabilia has been around for decades. Bustle has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

According to Northwest Territorial Mint, challenge coins have a special place in United States history: they've been used by the military, police force, fire fighters, and more, and they're used to symbolize a community within a certain group. NWT Mint further reports that challenge coins can be traced as far back in American history as World War I and the Civil War, when soldiers would leave for battle with a coin in their pocket to commemorate their efforts.

A photo of the coins (as seen below) reveals the phrase "DON'T WORRY, YOU'LL GET BACKPAY" is on one side of the coin. On the other side of the coin, you can see the phrases "UNITED STATES SECRET SERVICE" and "ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL."

CNN host Jake Tapper first tweeted the photos of the coins. He wrote, "Photos of special challenge coins being distributed among Secret Service personnel and their families, expressing frustration at the requirement they work without pay because of the government shutdown."

More to come ...