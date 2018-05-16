After Democrats forced a vote on Wednesday afternoon, the United States Senate voted to protect net neutrality regulations. The news arrives shortly after the chairman of the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, confirmed that the repeal of net neutrality regulations would take effect on June 11. For months, Pai has carried out an aggressive and lengthy battle against net neutrality provisions — which were first mandated under the former president Barack Obama's administration in 2015.

To make themselves heard in favor of net neutrality, Senate Democrats used a discharge petition under the Congressional Review Act. This legal maneuver allows senators to use a bare majority and no filibusters to thwart a bill. By using the discharge petition, senators can force a bill out of a committee and bring it on the Senate floor for assessment. Instead of needing the conventional 60 votes to crush a bill, the Congressional Review Act allows senators have only 51 votes to successfully oppose legislation.

In Wednesday's case, there were already 49 Democrat senators backing the force vote along with one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins from Maine. Later on, after hearing arguments for and against net neutrality regulations, two other Republicans — Louisiana's Sen. John Kennedy and Alaska's Sen. Lisa Murkowski — joined the Democrats.

