Tracy Jordan once told us on 30 Rock to "live every week like it's Shark Week," and that's now possible again because it's actually Shark Week. From July 28 through Aug. 3, Discovery is going to be all sharks all the time, and they have a ton of new fintastic content planned. The 2019 Shark Week schedule is jam-packed with educational, but still jawsome shows, and even a scripted movie to help you live every day this week like it's Shark Week. Because it is!

Throughout the week, Discovery is also airing old episodes from previous Shark Weeks, but there will be 17 new specials airing in the primetime slots as well. That's not even including the five new nights of Shark After Dark or the scripted movie starring Josh Duhamel. The feature length film will be the first of that nature for Shark Week. The star-studded scripted movie may take some creative liberties for the sake of storytelling, but it is also based on a true story according to the Discovery schedule press release.

You definitely won't want to miss this year's new content, so check out the full Shark Week schedule below.

Sunday, July 28 — Thursday, Aug. 1 Shutterstock Shark After Dark — 11 p.m. ET: For five straight nights, this live late night show will bring celebs and experts together to talk all things shark.

Sunday, July 28 Shutterstock Expedition Unknown: Megalodon — 8 p.m. ET: Eons ago, the giant Megalodon shark ruled the seas. It was twice as big as today's Great White sharks, which made it a fearsome predator. But then the Megalodons suddenly died out. This Shark Week special dives into why they went extinct.

Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. — 9 p.m. ET: Celebs meet sharks in this star-studded special. It features Girls Trip producer Will Packer and comedian Rob Riggle who wants to bring along his celebrity friends.

Monday, July 29 Shutterstock Sharks of the Badlands — 8 p.m. ET: This special investigates shark-detecting technology in New Zealand to see if it can be useful Stateside in ever-growing shark infested waters.

Legend of Deep Blue — 9 p.m. ET: The search for the rumored biggest Great White shark in the world commences in the waters off Guadalupe Island. Deep Blue, as she's called, is thought to be 21 feet long and 2.5 tons.

The Sharks of Headstone Hell — 10 p.m. ET: A small island in the South Pacific has a tradition of throwing cow carcasses into the water, which may be attracting Tiger Sharks. Researchers head to the area to see if the sharks' behavior has changed because of the human behavior on the island.

Tuesday, July 30 Shutterstock Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing — 8 p.m. ET: Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder returns to Shark Week to jump out of an airplane into shark infested waters. Why? Why not.

Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters — 9 p.m. ET: Paul de Gelder joins three other experts as they see if they can survive five shark attack scenarios. This special also seeks to answer questions about how our own ocean behavior could be putting us in danger.

Air Jaws Strikes Back — 10 p.m. ET: Air Jaws is a Shark Week series focusing on the sharks that breach out of the water in pursuit of seals. This special documents what happens when the seals team up to fight back.

Wednesday, July 31 Shutterstock Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark — 8 p.m. ET: Researchers go in search of the Pondicherry shark, thought to have been extinct since the 1970s. But new evidence may indicate they're still out there. They can swim in fresh or salt water, which makes the search even trickier.

Capsized: Blood in the Water — 9 p.m. ET: Shark Week's first feature length scripted movie follows a yacht captain played by Josh Duhamel as he and his crew capsize and are forced to contend with the ocean elements — including sharks. It's based on a true story from 1982.

Thursday, Aug. 1 Shutterstock Return to Shark Island — 8 p.m. ET: Researchers investigate why Reunion island is home to so many sharks — including some species not commonly found in the area, like Bull Sharks.

Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe — 9 p.m. ET: Great White shark attacks on seals have never been captured at Guadalupe Island, which is teeming with the sharks and their prey. Shark Week 2019 wants to get it all on film for the first time.

Monster Mako: Perfect Predator — 10 p.m. ET: The speedy Mako sharks get the spotlight in this special, with unseen footage of "rare Mako behavior."

Friday, Aug. 2 Shutterstock Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers — 8 p.m. ET: Great White sharks aren't necessarily known to swim in packs, but for a few years now the Shark Week team has discovered a couple of sharks that stick around each other. There are even theories that they're brothers. This is the third iteration of the Isle of Jaws series, and hopefully it will reveal even more about these potential shark siblings.

Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver — 9 p.m. ET: Illusionist and inventor Andrew Mayne attempts to create a shark suit that will "overcome the senses of a Great White shark," therefore rendering him pseudo-invisible to the shark. At the end of the special, he'll put the suit to the test in the middle of a bunch of Great Whites in Australia.

I Was Prey: Shark Week — 10 p.m. ET: Hear from two real shark attack victims about how they survived some people's worst nightmare.