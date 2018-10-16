Waiting for another season of Sherlock to air is kinda like watching paint dry or water boil. If you constantly obsess over it, it's never gonna happen as fast as you want it to. Thankfully, there's now something exciting in the works that'll help distract us from missing Baker Street's most deduction-savvy detective. The creators of Sherlock are developing a Dracula series for Netflix, and it'll have a very similar format that'll make Sherlock fans feel right at home.

According to Entertainment Weekly, both Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are in the process of creating a new TV adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, which will air on the BBC in the U.K. and on Netflix in the U.S. The season will consist of three episodes total and each of these episodes will be 90 minutes long — just like a typical season of Sherlock, making it feel more like mini-movies than an actual series. However, unlike Sherlock's beloved crime-solving duo, this won't be a deep dive into what the Prince of Darkness would be doing in modern day times. Instead, Dracula will be set in the year 1897 and "revolve around the blood-drinking count from Transylvania who sets his sights on Victorian London."

It's exciting to think about Moffat and Gatiss embarking on a new project together. After all, between their combine success with Sherlock and numerous collaborations for Doctor Who, it feels like anything they touch turns to cinematic gold.

That being said, one can't help but wonder if this also signifies a clue in regards to Sherlock's fate. If their focus is now on another big project (for Netflix, no less), then that seems to leave very little time for any Sherlock endeavors. Not that it would've been all that likely anyway, given the ongoing success of the show's stars, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Nevertheless, it's hard not to take it as a sign. Could Dracula's creation be the final stake in Sherlock's coffin?

If that's the case, then let's take a moment and break down some of the other ways Sherlock could live on in this new Dracula series. Because when you stop and think about it, Mr. Holmes and the Count have more in common than you may realize.

They Do Some Of Their Best Thinking At Night

Sherlock may be thinking about who killed someone, whereas Dracula's thinking about who to kill. But, you know, you get the idea.

They Aren't Afraid To Get A Little Blood On Their Hands

After all, it's not as though Sherlock hasn't also killed before. (Remember Charles Augustus Magnussen in Season 3?)

They're Super Stealthy

Though Dracula may have a slight advantage on this one, given that he supposedly casts no shadow.

Sherlock's Deduction Skills Are Basically The Equivalent Of Mind Control

Dracula's abilities include but are not limited to hypnosis or a form of telepathy. Given Sherlock's uncanny knack for solving any mystery in front of him, these two seem pretty well matched.

They're Both Cocky AF

Though considering their impressive abilities, can you really blame them?

As you can see, this is yet another Netflix series you're bound to become obsessed with. Some could even go so far as to say it'll be to die for.