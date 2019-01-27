The economic impacts of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history are likely worse than initially thought, according to a new report from one of the world's leading financial research and rating agencies. In fact the shutdown is believed to have cost the economy more than the $5.7 billion President Donald Trump wanted for his border wall as Standard & Poor's (S&P) estimates the economy lost $6 billion during the shutdown.

According to an analysis from S&P, the shutdown cost the U.S. economy at least $6 billion, although that number is expected to climb higher. While the ratings agency had previously estimated the shutdown would have only a "modest impact" on the economy, a more recent report noted that its overall economic impact was "likely worse than what we had previously expected," ABC News has reported.

What's more, analysts at S&P didn't appear convinced that the economic effects of the shutdown wouldn't continue to linger despite Trump's support of a short-term spending bill designed to re-open and fund the government for three weeks. "Although this shutdown has ended, little agreement on Capitol Hill will likely weigh on business confidence and financial market sentiments," Reuters quoted the agency as having said in a press release.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...