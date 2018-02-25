Team USA won gold at the 2018 games in PyeongChang, and who could have seen that coming? Answer: The Simpsons, of course. The Simpsons predicted Team USA's 2018 Olympics Curling gold medal in a 2010 episode Is there anything the team can't do? The TV series' team, that is.

Early on Saturday, February 24, the team clinched gold for the first time in its history, and by late on February 24, the internet was buzzing with proof that even in the real world, The Simpsons did it first. In 2010 episode "Boy Meets Curl," Simpsons writers created a scenario that showed the U.S. Olympic Curling Team defeating Sweden, the team to watch, in the gold medal game. In 2018, that's legitimately what happened. Yes, as one Twitter user pointed out, the games were set in Canada (not PyeongChang) and the Russian athletes were able to compete under their own flag in "Boy Meets Curl" (unlike how things were in 2018). However, if you're arguing the specificity of the Simpsons' otherwise shockingly accurate predictions, it's probably time that you just accept they did it best.

The show's producers are active on social media, and delighted in fan realization. A producer for sports network ESPN picked up, and after that, the revelation swept the internet. "Occasionally we predict something good," wrote Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman on Twitter, "Just to mix it up." See the crystal ball moment for yourself!

Watching the reaction to The Simpsons prediction unfold on Twitter is the best. Various fans plafully called the team "witches," joked about making an upcoming impeachment episodes, begged for President Lisa to come true next, and lightly suggested the series work in more lottery number predictions. All good ideas, really. Considering the show's record-breaking run, and the staff's uncanny ability to reinvent a day in the life of the family Simpson, who knows what they'll come up with next. Or, which one-off episode will become tomorrow's headline.

It's like a reverse Law & Order! The Law & Order franchise would famously cull stories from the news' most sensational headlines. Conversely, The Simpsons appears to be creating them. And they know it. As Entertainment Weekly points out, Simpsons writer Rob LaZebnik — who wrote "Boy Meets Curl" — was the among the first to take note of the similarities. "Congrats to @USACurling2018 on their gold!" he wrote on Twitter, "Not the first time the US beat Sweden, though. Marge and Homer did it eight years ago."

If there's a Simpsons writer or producer in your life, it may be in your best interest to keep their number handy. Why pay for a psychic reading, or practice your Tarot cards, when an actual physical visionary may already hold the answers? Admittedly, that's a lot of pressure to put on someone who works on a television show. And, of course, the majority of the heartwarming stories, sexiest routines, death-defying stunts, and general gold medal moments by Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics are thanks to the athletes themselves. Even so, a moment like this one — a less-competitive curling team from the U.S. clinches gold ahead of Sweden — is unbelievable to see once. Let alone, twice in the same decade.

The Simpsons has aired on FOX since 1989, though the characters appeared on television as early as 1987, in interstitials for sketch comedian Tracey Ullman's show. That makes it 30-plus years since the animated family was first introduced to audiences. The series creators, producers, and writers have had literal decades to invent new and increasingly bizarre situations for The Simpsons to find themselves in. It just makes sense that one or two would have to come true eventually.

But the 45th president, Germany's defeat of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, and Team USA winning curling gold over Sweden? The show runners should definitely get in the habit of buying lottery tickets. If they won't do it, their fans will likely buy them for them.