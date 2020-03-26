The Sims has seen continual updates with dozens of expansion packs that improve gameplay with additional features. While it remains popular with players that keep up to date with the expansions, it's base game has seen a resurgence in the UK lately due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So whether you're new to the game or are returning after a few years, these cheats for The Sims will have you living your best virtual life in no time.

Yes, cheating kinda takes away from the rewardable grind of earning money and buying nice things, but playing The Sims is about escaping real life. If only shouting 'motherlode' to the skies could result in a hefty sum miraculously being added to your bank account.

At least with The Sims, all it takes is pressing Ctrl + Shift + C (Command + Shift + C on Mac) to bring that beauty of a cheat bar up. From there, all type 'testingcheats true' to enable a plethora of options.

Here are five main categories to enrich your gameplay experience and get you back into the swing of all things Sims — especially since PC download for the game is on sale on Amazon for £8.99 (down from £29.99).

Money While you don't actually have to type 'testingcheats true' before inputting these cheats, it's always good practice if you're going to do the ones below later in your gameplay session. Anyway, type these cheats to your hearts content and watch those simoleons roll in. rosebud/kaching — These will give you 1,000 simoleons

motherlode — This will give you 50,000 simoleons As Eurogamer points out, if you're after a specific amount, this is where 'testingcheats true' comes in handy. After typing that in, enter 'Money X', "with X being the exact number of simoleons you [want to] replace your current total with."

Moods The Sims 4/Official EA UK One of the major selling points of The Sims is it's 'Emotions' system, which can affect a whole host of different things for your sim. Positive emotions can boost skills, career performance, and relationships, while negative emotions can negatively affect the aforementioned and can even result in death. This is where 'testingcheats true' really shines, as it will enable a bunch of new options for your sim if you shift-click them. This will enable you to change motives for a desired emotion. You can also do this through the cheat bar: sims.fill_all_commodities — Maxes out motives for the entire household. You can also max out individual motives, e.g fillmotive motive_Hunger will fulfil the Hunger need.

Shift + click on sim and cheat need — Can either 'Make Happy, Disable Need Decay, or Enable Need Decay

Careers Sometimes grinding those skills and maintaining performance can be a drag, especially when you're in need of more simoleons. Sure, you can cheat some money into your account, but there's a lot of fun to be had with climbing the career ladder in game. Here's a few cheats to help make that climb a little easier: careers.add_career 'x' — Add a career, with X being the desired job

careers.promote 'x' — Promote sim As Eurogamer notes, you can also shift-click a sim and select the 'Careers Gigs Picker (Debug)' for more career options.

Build Mode The Sims 4/Official EA UK As simple as build and buy mode are, there's something a little too constraining about that pesky grid lock. Thankfully there's a cheat for that, and a whole lot more: bb.moveobject on — Gets rid of the grid placement, so you can place objects freely

bb.enablefreebuild — Build anywhere in the neighbourhood

bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement — Unlocks career items in build mode, which is brilliant if you're after some clutter items.

FreeRealEstate On/Off — Homes are free, so, for example, you can move a family into a mansion straight from Create-A-Sim.

bb.showhiddenobjects — This enables Debug items to appear, which are items you can't buy in build or buy mode. As gaming site Ultimate Sims Guides points out, these are items like a single toothbrush that "would normally only appear when someone is brushing their teeth but can't actually be purchased by you."