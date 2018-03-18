There was no Trump on Saturday Night Live's cold opener this week, but the show went after the administration just the same. On Saturday's SNL, recently fired Rex Tillerson (played by John Goodman) sat down with Anderson Cooper, played by Alex Moffat. The two ran through the way the high profile sacking "went down," with Cooper suggesting it must have been kind of embarrassing.

"It's just crazy, one day you're the CEO of Exxon, a 50 billion dollar company, and the next day, you get fired by a guy who used to sell steaks in the mail," Goodman said.

The actor, who is set to reprise his role as husband Dan on the reboot of Rosanne, had appeared on the show numerous times over the past 20 years. Moffat is a regular on the show.

Moffat, as Cooper, told Goodman's Tillerson that he had been "gracious" in the wake of the firing given that it must have been pretty embarrassing. It was reported that Tillerson found out about losing his job on Twitter.

"It just wasn't a good fit, "Goodman said, "but these things happen." Goodman went on to tell the story of getting a call from John Kelly while using the bathroom. Goodman takes several long drinks out of his glass and then assures Moffat that he's "fine." Then he grabs the drinking glass so hard that it breaks in his hand.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

But it wasn't just those two who made an appearance on the spoof of Anderson Cooper 360º. Also on as a guest was Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions. She as Sessions explained another high profile firing, that of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Asked why McCabe was fired, McKinnon caved and said "Trump made me do it."

The actual explanation was a "lack of candor" about a former investigation into the Clinton Foundation, but many Democrats doubt that explanation.

Also appearing in the open was Bill Hader who reprised his role as another person kicked out of the Trump administration, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. The host of Saturday's show was Bill Hader.

"The fidget spinner at the White House, one day I made a big splash and then everybody was like, 'Whoa, what the hell was that about?" Hader said. Hader's Scaramucci apologized to Goodman's Tillerson, acknowledging they were in the same club.

Fred Armisen also made an appearance as author and columnist Michael Wolff, who wrote the tell-all book from the Trump White House called Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. He claimed that he knew secrets about the administration.

Hader, when asked who was next to be fired by Trump, pointed the finger at Jared Kushner. "You didn't hear this from me, but I heard the guy is in debt up to his cajones, the Russians, the Saudis, Tommy Toupee down at the aqueduct — hold on, you're not recording this are you?"

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Moffat's Cooper reminded the faux Mooch that the program was on live TV. "Oh Anthony, you stepped in it again," Hader said to himself, teasing about how Scaramucci was caught swearing in an interview that he later claimed was off the record.

Later in the sketch, Goodman celebrated being free, insulting Trump. "Trump is a moron," Goodman said. "Call Jurassic Park because Rexy is loose," Goodman said, mimicking a T-Rex dinosaur.

Whether anyone will be added to the list is a mystery. But McKinnon acknowledged that it's surprising to see Session is still around, especially given the visible discontent from Trump about his job performance.

"Frankly, I'm surprised that I lasted this long," McKinnon said as Sessions. "I'm like the Energizer Bunny. I keep going and going."

No one knows who could be next — if anyone — but there's a decent chance SNL will comment on it.