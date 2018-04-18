Passengers are praising the Southwest pilot on Flight 1380 after she safely landed the plane following an engine explosion on Tuesday. According to passengers' accounts, Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults remained calm throughout the emergency that ultimately resulted in the death of one person, displaying what some of them called "nerves of steel." As more information about Shults comes to light, it's clear that she's a woman with a history of breaking down gender barriers in aviation to boot.

Southwest Airlines has not officially released the name of the pilot involved in Tuesday's emergency landing, but passengers and family have confirmed her identity to both The Washington Post and the Associated Press. Some passengers have also praised her for how she handled the situation after an engine on Flight 1380 exploded, sending shrapnel into the aircraft. That then caused a window to blow out and a female passenger to be partially sucked out of the aircraft; although passengers managed to pull the woman back into the plane, she later died.

"She has nerves of steel," passenger Alfred Tumlinson told the Associated Press. "That lady, I applaud her. I'm going to send her a Christmas card — I'm going to tell you that — with a gift certificate for getting me on the ground. She was awesome."

Diana McBride Self, another passenger on board Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, took to Facebook to publicly commend Shults and offer "a huge thank you" to her for "her knowledge, guidance and bravery in a traumatic situation."

"God bless her and all the crew," Self wrote, adding that Shults had come back and personally spoke to each passenger after the landing. "This is a true American Hero."

But Shults isn't just a commercial airline pilot with nerves of steel, she's reportedly also been a female pioneer in the aviation industry. According to the Associated Press, Shults "was among the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. military," having flown for the U.S. Navy before taking to the skies with Southwest Airlines.

More to come...