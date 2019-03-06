The fashion world is doing its part to combat the world’s growing ocean plastic epidemic, and one shoe brand is taking the lead. The Sperry x BIONIC sustainable collection takes the plastic found floating in oceans and creates shoes out of it. The collaboration is part of the iconic boat shoe brand's new sustainability platform "Look Good, Do Good." The campaign features men’s, women’s and kid’s shoes that are made from BIONC material, which is made from plastic that is cleaned up from beaches and the ocean. So if you have been worried by all the straws and plastic bags hurting marine life and destroying reefs, you can now help with your shoe collection.

And seeing how Sperry's heritage began with the brand's love for the sea, a sustainable collection was a natural next step.

This new line was made possible with a partnership with BIONIC and Waterkeeper Alliance. BIONIC sets up recycling facilities and organizes beach clean ups around the world with NGO partner Waterkeeper Alliance. Waterkeeper Alliance is the largest nonprofit solely focused on clean water. The organization has created a global network of grassroots leaders that fight for everyone's right to clean water.

By partnering with the two organizations, Sperry will help raise awareness about ocean pollution, sponsor beach clean ups to help clean the 8 million tons of plastic that go into oceans each year, and take that trash and turn it into chic shoes.

The collection will feature some of the brand's most loved silhouettes. Expect to shop Sperry’s Authentic Original boat shoe, the Captain’s CVO, and the women’s Crest Vibe sneaker. Each of these shoes draw on Sperry’s sailing roots by featuring the style and materials of multi-colored sailboat sails. They will feature nautical details like patchwork pieces and stitching details.

The collection’s packaging also features eco-friendly innovations. The shoe boxes are not only made from 100 percent recycled paper, but also only use vegetable ink and water-based glue.

The sustainable collection doesn't just stop with the creation of a product. Sperry is also partnering with Waterkeeper Alliance to educate people on ways they can reduce their use of plastic. They have created a capability called Sperry Waterkeeper, which is used via Amazon Echo. When Alexa is prompted with your voice, Sperry Waterkeeper will give you everyday tips and actions, like reminding you to grab your reuseable water bottle before leaving the house.

“We are a brand born of the sea. It is our duty to get involved and protect the waterways that stretch across the globe and connect us all. We are proud to work with BIONIC and Waterkeeper Alliance,” Kate Minner, CMO of Sperry, shared in a press release.

Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor and adventurer, Paul Sperry. Sperry made the world's first boat shoe, the preppy Top-Sider, which is said to be "the shoe that launched a thousand ships."

Sperry came up with the idea for the shoe when he almost fell overboard and died thanks to a slippery deck. He began his mission to find a shoe that would grip well during the rough conditions of a sailboat. Then one day in 1935, when he saw his dog run across ice on a winter day in Connecticut, inspiration struck. That's why the grips on the rubber soles look like dog paws.

Seeing how the company started thanks to the sea, it's only fitting that Sperry gives back. The Sperry x BIONIC collection launches on March 6 at Nordstrom, Dillard’s, Macy’s, Zappos and Sperry.com. Tackle the world's plastic problem with your shoe collection.