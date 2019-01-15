Peter Parker might still technically be dead in the current MCU timeline (or stuck in the Soul Stone, depending on which Infinity War theory you believe), but he seems pretty alive in the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. After weeks of anticipation, the trailer was finally released on Tuesday, Jan. 15, premiering on Tom Holland's Instagram. And, while it didn't exactly reveal how or why Peter Parker is alive and kicking after dissolving into dust in Infinity War, it does seem to confirm what fans have suspected all along: Spider-Man never really died — at least, not permanently.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters on July 5, will see Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, leave the country for the third time in his short life (his previous international travels have only taken him to Germany to fight in Civil War and to literal outer space) for a school trip. Based on the newly released Far From Home poster, it looks like Peter Parker will be headed to London, Venice, and Prague. While traveling Europe, he'll likely run into Mysterio, believed to be a new villain played by Jake Gyllenhaal. However, the trailer doesn't necessarily make him look like a bad guy. In fact, Mysterio seems to be trying to control whatever power is threatening Peter and his friends on their European adventure.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Of course, what's truly notable about the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is that the film, in some ways, gives away the ending to Avengers: Endgame. Clearly, Spider-Man will be resurrected (or reconstituted), which suggests that the Avengers will, in fact, defeat Thanos. The question is: at what cost? No doubt the consequences of the Avengers' battle with Thanos will loom heavily on Far From Home, especially if those consequences include the death of Peter Parker's superhero mentor, Tony Stark. After all, producer Amy Pascal previously told Fandom that the film would pick up mere minutes after the end of Avengers 4 and, Iron Man is definitely not in this trailer. But, instead of focusing on who doesn't make an appearance, it might be worth taking a look at who does, like the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury.

Fury seems to have a pretty sizable role in Far From Home. And, as far as first encounters go, his meeting with Peter should be pretty memorable. After all, it's not every day that a man with an eyepatch breaks into your hotel room and puts a tranquilizer dart in your best friend's neck (sorry Ned!). "Nick Fury just highjacked our summer vacation," Peter says in the trailer. And, he's right. Though the mysterious threat attacking Venice in the trailer isn't exactly named, it certainly doesn't look like the kind of thing that would qualify as "relaxing" or "fun" or really any word one might associate with "summer vacation."

Meanwhile, the trailer also gave fans a look at the returning cast members, Zendaya, who was revealed to be longtime Peter Parker love, MJ, at the end of Homecoming. And, based on the flirting in the trailer, it looks like this couple is about to become MCU cannon. Another relationship clearly brewing is between Marisa Tomei's Aunt May, and Joon Favreau's Happy Hogan. As for Jacob Batalon's Ned, well, we'll have to wait and see.