There are so many trends in the fashion industry that point to the ‘90s making a style comeback. Between crop tops, scrunchies, and the Steve Madden x Urban Outfitters ‘90s capsule collection that recently launched (offers shoe sizes five through 10), it’s clear that the decade of Nirvana, flannel, and Spice Girl-high platform shoes aren’t going away anytime soon.

Think back to a time when thick sandals were a thing on style icons like Lizzie McGuire (along with the animated version of the character). The stretchy styled shoe was a staple, and Steve Madden is bringing it back in a plethora of colors to Urban Outfitters. According to a press release from the Steve Madden brand, the formerly known Slinky sandal is now the Scrunchie sandal to get with the ‘90s times. Creating the design with a more modern twist, the shoes are offered in black, pink, and lime green for the spring.

To bring fashion fans further down the ‘90s rabbit hole, the shoe brand is also launching its Contempo sandal. Mimicking the Scrunchie, the Contempo design offers up a thong sandal in neon orange, black, and metallic silver.

“Since the very beginning, it’s been all about platforms for us,” Founder Steve Madden said in the press release. “We figured now was the perfect time to re-invent these styles in a fun and exciting way and there wasn’t a better partner than Urban Outfitters.”

The Scrunchie sandal retails for $70 each while the Contempo sandal goes for $60. Both styles are already available online exclusively at UrbanOutfitters.com

Tap back into your teenage years with these sweet picks from the collection.

The pink pair of Scrunchie platforms are the only shoes in this style with a base that's the the same shade as the top. If shoppers are fearful of the height of these, the Scrunchie sandals have a heel height of 2.25 inches and a platform height 1.5 inches.

For a more casual look, fans can pair their favorite boot cut jeans and capris with the black and metallic pair of Contempo sandals. The foam sole of this shoe is black while its upper half is silver with a white instep bestowing the collaboration's logo.

All of the Slinky platform sandals have a rubber sole for extra support while the Contempo thong style has a foam base. Steve Madden fans can cop a pair of the lime green pair for the for a pop of color in their spring and summer outfits.

These bright orange pair of thong platform sandals are ideal for a vacation to the tropics or anywhere they wont get dirty, really. However, if these sandals run their course through a little dirt, Urban recommends a spot clean treatment for cleanup.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, and this up-to-date version of a '90s style shoe just goes to show that fashionistas aren't quite ready to let this decade's trends disappear just yet.