This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 3. If you've ever wanted to have a real conversation with the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, the team behind Stranger Things have finally come through for you. The phone number given in Stranger Things 3 is a working line that fans can call — and it will leave you with even more questions than the new episodes themselves.

In Episode 6 of the third installment, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) gives out the phone number of the paranoid journalist, Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), while attempting to locate the kids. Naturally, Murray becomes very upset about the fact that his phone number is available for people to use — who knows what kind of conspiracy he's in the middle of uncovering in Hawkins — and jokes that he'll have to move in order to keep his fellow townspeople from contacting him.

However, there's nothing he can do to stop fans from calling his number, and many have done exactly that, and shared the results on social media. "Hi, you have reached the residence of Murray Bauman," Gelman's voice says, according to a video posted by Twitter user @yoonxluv. "Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of five and six p.m. as previously discussed, okay?" The message continues, shouting out several different Stranger Things characters who might be calling to speak with Murray, including Winona Ryder's Joyce.

"If this is Joyce, thank you for calling, I've been trying to reach you. I have an update" Murray explains. "It's probably best if we speak in person. It's not good or bad, but it's something." Finally, the clip wraps up with Murray expressing his frustration at having Stranger Things fans everywhere dialing his number, adding, "If this is anyone but my mother or Joyce, well you think you're real clever getting my number, don't you? Here's some breaking news for you: You're not clever, you're not special, you're simply one of the many, many nimwits to call here." (Honestly, we'd expect nothing else from the outgoing message of Indiana's angriest newspaperman.)

However, as other social media users were quick to point out, Murray's number isn't the only working line Netflix viewers can dial after watching Stranger Things 3. According to Twitter user @gabecavina, Buzzfeed published an article on July 3 about a pop up Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop, just like the one that Steve (Joe Keery) works at in Season 3, in Burbank California. The article, which broke down all of the immersive details about the pop up, featured a close up shot of one of the labels of Scoops Ahoy flavors, along with a message in morse code.

"We translated it, and it gave us a perfect phone number plus the word “cérebro” which means “brain” in Portuguese. What does this mean?????" they wrote on Twitter, alongside a video calling the coded phone number. "This is a recorded message," the voice in the clip says through the phone. "Please call back on July 5. In the meantime, remain vigilant. Other communications are coming. Thank you."

This isn't the first time that the Stranger Things team have created interactive phone numbers to provide fans with clues about the mysterious goings-on in Hawkins. Ahead of Season 2, CNet reported that Netflix put up billboards around L.A. and New York promoting Hawkins Power and Light, listing a working phone number that fans could call for clues about what was to come. Those who called the 800-number were greeted with an automated message from Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser), the suspicious doctor who treated Will.

"Hello, you've reached Hawkins Power and Light," the message says. "Powering a brighter tomorrow in the community of Hawkins and beyond. I'm Dr. Sam Owens and my goal is to improve how we light and power the world." From there, fans were taken to a main menu, where they could listen to customer testimonials, hear the mission statement and report "suspicious" behavior to Hawkins Power.

Stranger Things 3 may have only been available on Netflix since midnight, but it's clear that the show is already providing even more mysteries to uncover and rabbit holes for fans to venture down as we find out more about the Upside Down and its effects on Hawkins.