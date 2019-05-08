Netflix's Stranger Things isn't dropping its third season until July 4, but that doesn't mean fans can't get on top of their swag prior to the premiere. The H&M x Stranger Things collab (offered in sizes XXS to XL) is the perfect way to rep Hawkins, whether on the couch or out in your day-to-day life. This will be Stranger Things' second clothing collaboration with H&M, but this second capsule will be a little more summer-centric.

The men's and women's collection is inspired by the Hawkins Community Pool, which is a new location that is introduced in the upcoming season. The line is made up of swimwear, pool sliders, t-shirts, rompers, visors, and other pool-wear inspired pieces. Just like the show, each piece has a vague '80s-like style to it.

The red, clear visor will give your one-piece bathing suit a retro look, while the fuchsia and teal high-cut swim suit has a definite Saved by the Bell vibe. The whole collection will make you feel like a teen in the '80s. All you would need is some excessively hair sprayed bangs and you would be all set.

If you're not much for the beach or the pool, there are other pieces in the capsule collection that could catch your eye. For example, there are retro t-shirts that look a lot like the clothes the main characters wear.

There is also a tropical floral romper that looks like it could have come out of your mom's twenty-something closet, and a pair of red pool guard shorts that are begging to be paired with tube socks and pool slides.

The H&M x Stranger Things collection arrives online and in stores on May 23. To help you prepare on what to snag before the collection inevitably sells out, below are some top picks. And yes, that is Billy Hargrove in the photos. July can't get here fast enough.

Indiana Crop Top

Hawkins, Indiana Crop Top H&M Buy At H&M

This is a black crop top with neon lettering and an '80s-inspired font. It's the perfect tee to wear either to the pool or to the arcade to get pizza with friends.

Color Blocked One-Piece

Color Blocked One-Piece H&M Buy At H&M

There is no color combo that screams "'80s!" more than hot pink and teal. This playful one-piece bathing suit also comes with a wrap-around belt and a high leg cut, making it the ultimate retro suit.

Hawkins Pool T-Shirt

Hawkins Pool T-Shirt H&M Buy At H&M

Pretend you're a lifeguard or a convenience stand worker at Hawkins Pool with this logo-stamped t-shirt. It's subtle, but still fangirl-heavy.

Hawkins Pool Lifeguard Swimsuit

Hawkins Pool Lifeguard Swimsuit H&M Buy At H&M

Have you never been a strong enough swimmer to be a pool lifeguard? Now you can pretend you're one in Hawkins with the help of this red one-piece. Take that, reality.

Tropical Print Romper

Tropical Print Romper H&M Buy At H&M

When the weather gets too hot to have anything on, then this tropical print romper will save the day.

Stranger Things Pool Slides

Stranger Things Pool Slides H&M Buy At H&M

Be subtle with your Stranger Things fandom by wearing these minimalist pool slides. You can wear them to the waterpark or while out doing errands and getting groceries.

Make this summer a Stranger Things inspired one with the help of this playful collaboration.