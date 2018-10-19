In July, 21-year-old Elin Ersson single-handedly prevented a flight from taking off in order to stop the deportation of an Afghan asylum-seeker. After boarding an aircraft at the Landvetter airport in Gothenburg, Sweden, Ersson refused to sit down, thereby ensuring that the plane couldn't take off. The Afghan asylum-seeker was ultimately taken off the flight, as Ersson wanted. Now, the Swedish student and asylum activist is facing prosecution “for crimes against the aviation law," The Guardian reported.

Ersson broadcast her protest live on Facebook, where it has since garnered millions of views. She initially boarded the plane with the photo of a young Afghan man whose deportation she was trying to prevent, but after realizing that he was not on board, she continued her protest to help a different Afghan asylum-seeker who was also facing deportation. After learning that the asylum-seeker had a criminal record, Ersson argued that this did not justify deportation, though both men Ersson tried to help were ultimately deported at a later time.

“I did it as an individual, activist and fellow human being,” she told Swedish media, per The Guardian. “My point of departure is that he is human and deserves to live. In Sweden we do not have the death penalty, but deportation to a country at war can mean death. If someone has committed a crime, they may be jailed and serve their sentence in Sweden.”

Although Ersson has maintained that she is not guilty of any crimes, Swedish prosecutors reportedly said that her refusal to sit down was not in compliance with requests from the flight captain and cabin crew. Prosecutors have also argued that Ersson's actions were in violation of Swedish aviation law. As a result, Ersson could face a fine and up to six months in jail if she is convicted.

