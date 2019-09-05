The Department of Education will hit Michigan State University with a historic fine for its handling of sexual harassment complaints against Larry Nassar, the former MSU osteopathic physician who was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for sexually abusing at least 150 girls and women, including some Olympic gymnasts. The Department announced on Thursday that the Office of Civil Rights' Title IX investigation into MSU found multiple violations, and the university will face a $4.5 million fine.

"What happened at Michigan State University was abhorrent," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who ordered the two investigations at MSU, told reporters in a call on Thursday, according to NPR. "The crimes for which Larry Nassar and [former Michigan State dean] William Strampel have been convicted are disgusting and unimaginable. So, too, was the university's response to their crimes. This must not happen again — there or anywhere else."

In addition to paying the fine, the university must hire outside counsel to review all of the sexual assault decisions from its Title IX office, according to the Detroit Free Press. The outside counsel will issue reports of its findings to the federal government and MSU's board and president. The Free Press reported the university also has to conduct an internal investigation into who was aware of the allegations against Nassar and his boss, former osteopathic college Dean William Strampel, and didn't take action to stop them.

In early August, a jury found Strampel guilty of using his position at MSU to harass and control female students, according to the Lansing State Journal. He was sentenced to one year in jail for a felony misconduct in office charge and received one year each for two misdemeanor willful neglect of duty charges. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced several actions in response to the investigations, according to a Thursday press release. First, Provost June Youatt, who was heavily criticized for her handling of complaints against Strampel, resigned from her position, the Free Press reported. Second, Stanley "formed a new oversight committee charged with ensuring the actions Michigan State University will take are fully responsive to the steps outlined in the agreements with the department, as well as OCR’s letter of findings," the release stated.

“I’m grateful for the thoroughness of these investigations and intend to use them as a blueprint for action,” Stanley said, according to the release. “Included is a review of current and former employees who had received notice or complaints of sex discrimination and failed to take appropriate steps. We will conduct this review, and once completed, if further personnel actions are needed, we are prepared to take them.

The OCR's "letter of findings" stated that the university violated Title X when "it failed to promptly and equitably respond to reports and grievances alleging sexual harassment perpetrated by Employee X," Larry Nassar, "and the Dean [Strampel] and failed to take appropriate actions reasonably calculated to end the harassment, eliminate the hostile environment, and prevent the harassment from recurring." Here are some of the most devastating findings that helped OCR come to that conclusion:

The university didn't start to respond to decades-old complaints about Nassar until 2016

On August 29, 2016, a former youth gymnast that OCR's letter refers as "Reporter 1" alleged to MSU police that Nassar sexually assaulted her during a medical appointment. She filed a complaint with MSU's Title IX office on September 1, 2016, and local and national media quickly picked up the story after that. As the story gained more attention, more complaints about Nassar were brought to MSU. "By February 7, 2018, a University spokesperson reported that the University had received more than 190 sexual misconduct complaints by or on behalf of Employee X’s former patients," the letter states. Some of the allegations went back to 1989.

OCR's letter includes summarized reports from 13 different people who alleged Nassar inappropriately touched or sexually assaulted them. All 13 say they reported their allegations to university employees, who didn't take action, or, in one case, told them that what happened "was not sexual abuse."

Members of athletic teams would openly talk about Nassar's behavior

OCR's letter states that Reporter 3, a former MSU volleyball player, "alleged that while she was on the volleyball team in 1998-1999 her teammates commonly referred to Employee X [Nassar] as 'happy fingers' and frequently talked about his 'crotch massages.' According to Reporter 3, these comments were made in the presence of at least one former University athletic trainer (Trainer 1)."

