More than 250 million people use Pinterest, making the platform one of the best places to spot new trends. In fact, the site itself compiles a list of the trends it thinks will be huge in the coming year. Examining what will be hot in the worlds of wellness, travel, interiors, and food, it's Pinterest's beauty trends for 2019 that have caused the most stir.

The platform has released what it believes will be the top 10 trends to take over the beauty sphere next year. Throughout the course of 2018, it has monitored what users have been searching for and defines as a trend as something that has seen an increase in searches for six months or more.

The following list is a real mixture of natural methods and fantasy looks with lilac hair and powder dip nails meeting DIY fringes and the return of witch hazel. Make-up wise, it seems as if stand-out lipsticks and glossy products are set to dominate. And if Pinterest's predictions come true, so will au naturel grey hair.

Use these trends to inspire your next beauty buys. Or simply enjoy basking in the knowledge that you'll be well ahead of everyone else by the time 2019 comes around.

1 Lilac Locks Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pink and blue hair are so yesterday, according to Pinterest. Now it's all about lilac with searches for this particular hair colour up a whopping 1077 percent in the past year. The pastel hue can be difficult to maintain but looks beautiful next to any skin tone.

2 Liquid Exfoliants Glossier Pinterest reckons the next big skincare trend will be liquid-based. While traditional exfoliating scrubs do work, more and more brands are releasing liquid versions that promise to go deeper into your skin, removing dead skin cells and giving you a brighter and smoother complexion. Pixi and Glossier both sell effective formulas.

3 Glossy Makeup Personally, I'm a huge fan of the glossy look. Dominating the catwalk in recent months, glossy lids and lips are an alternative to the traditional matte look and give you the chance to try out rainbow shades in a super subtle way. The best part is that most new products are non-sticky, so you can kiss bye bye to strands of hair sticking to your face.

4 The Mini Fringe Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Americans are calling this new hairstyle 'baby bangs' but I'm renaming it the 'mini fringe'. Characterised by its just above the brow cut, it has traversed the fashion and celebrity world and is set to arrive at a hair salon near you. If you've always wanted to try a fringe but can't stand the thought of hair in your eyes, this one's for you.

5 Powder Dip Nails Nail Career Education on YouTube The people of Pinterest are clearly loving revolutionary manicure methods as searches for powder dip nails increased by 442 percent. Sitting between a usual manicure and false nails, the technique involves dipping your nails into a pot of your chosen colour. The result should last for around a month but be aware that removing it isn't as simple as it looks.

6 Go Grey Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If lilac isn't your thing, you could try the next big hair trend: going grey. Whether you just want to let your few (or many) grey hairs fly or want to deliberately dye your locks, take inspiration from Hollywood's chicest members. Diane Keaton, eat your heart out.

7 Witch Hazel Returns Maren Winter/Shutterstock Witch hazel is one of those things that parents and grandparents tout as lifesavers. Pinterest users clearly think so too with searches for the old-fashioned product up 305 percent. Witch hazel does contain a bunch of antioxidants and tannins which can reduce pore size and help combat oily skin. However, Paula's Choice only recommends using it for a quick fix rather than long-term use as its alcohol content does have the potential to damage your skin.

8 A Bold Lip Pixelformula/Sipa/Shutterstock Lazy beauty-lovers rejoice for the world may finally be accepting the fact that a lashing of lipstick constitutes a full face of makeup. Forget foundation, mascara, and the rest. All you need is the perfect red, a deep purple, or even a hot pink to dress up an outfit in 2019.

9 Natural Lash Lifts Leandro Crespi/Stocksy Although there are official procedures that claim to boost the effect of your natural lashes, Pinterest users are looking towards less expensive options. There are theories that the likes of castor oil, grapeseed, and aloe vera can grow and curl lashes. However, expert opinion is mixed so bear that in mind if you're looking for a miracle worker.

10 Almond Nails Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The final nail-themed trend is almond nails. This isn't a polish infused with almonds but instead the shape of the nail itself. Demonstrated by almost every female celebrity in the world, including Cardi B, who is known for her bejewelled several inch-long manis, these talon-like manicures are wider at the bottom and get narrower as they reach the tip of the nail. Just like an almond.