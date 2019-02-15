The Top Baby Names Going Into 2019 Draw Inspiration From The Past
If you have a baby, are planning to have a baby soon, or know any new babies, you can expect them to have friends with names like Atticus, Isla, and Milo when they start kindergarten. As reported by PopSugar, Nameberry's list of the Most Popular Names for 2018 gives us a look at the top baby names going into 2019, and there are definitely some themes. In particular, old-timey names have people's attention lately.
The list that Nameberry currently has is the names that were most popular on their site in 2018. This is not a list of the names that were actually given to the most babies in 2018, but rather the names that were visited the most on Nameberry, which hints at what people chose or were looking into choosing for their upcoming births in 2019. As the site explains, "Nameberry’s popular names list measures which names attracted the largest share of our nearly 250 million page views. It’s a measure of parents’ interest in baby names and a predictor of which names will become more popular in the future."
The Social Security Administration releases the top baby names that were actually used each year, but the 2018 list is not yet available. You can check out the top names of 2017 here. The winner for girls was Emma and for boys it was Liam.
Nameberry released their Most Popular Names 2018 list in December with 100 names each for boys and for girls. The site notes that "for both genders we now see a preponderance of charming vintage revivals." Also, "unusual names made a strong showing." Here's the top 10 for boys and girls, along with their meanings courtesy of Nameberry.
Girls
1. Olivia
Meaning: olive tree
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 2
2. Isla
Meaning: island
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 103
3. Amara
Meaning: grace or bitter
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 208
4. Cora
Meaning: maiden
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 83
5. Charlotte
Meaning: free man
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 7
6. Aurora
Meaning: dawn
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 51
7. Amelia
Meaning: work
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 8
8. Ava
Meaning: life
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 3
9. Rose
Meaning: rose, a flower
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 141
10. Genevieve
Meaning: tribe woman
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 184
Boys
1. Atticus
Meaning: from Attica
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 350
2. Milo
Meaning: soldier or merciful
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 224
3. Jasper
Meaning: bringer of treasure
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 185
4. Asher
Meaning: fortunate, blessed, happy one
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 59
5. Jack
Meaning: God is gracious
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 35
6. Theodore
Meaning: gift of God
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 62
7. Silas
Meaning: wood, forest
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 120
8. Wyatt
Meaning: brave in war
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 25
9. Henry
Meaning: estate ruler
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 18
10. Finn
Meaning: fair or white
Rank on 2017 SSA list: 167
When the 2019 Social Security list eventually comes out, it'll be interesting to see how these names fare. For now, if you're someone with an endless curiousity about names, the SSA name search tool is pretty fun to play around with. I learned my name ranks 337!