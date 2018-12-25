Jordan Peele's upcoming horror movie, Us, doesn't look anything like Get Out. But that doesn't mean it won't be scary in its own right. The trailer for Jordan Peele's Us takes horror to a new level, with the movie's main characters fighting versions of themselves.

The Academy Award winner talked to Entertainment Weekly about the new trailer, and he has a name for the movie family's alternate versions. Apparently, The Tethered look like the main characters, and they attack the family of four. Peele explained to EW,

"I think the main idea that went into writing this film is that we’re our own worst enemy, and that idea created this monster, The Tethered. I wanted to forge this new mythology that explored our duality and the duality of the characters."

As far as the trailer itself goes, it's not immediately clear that the intruders are versions of the Wilsons themselves. When the family's son, played by Evan Alex, tells his parents, "There's a family in our driveway," his dad, Gabe, isn't worried, saying it's likely just the neighbors at their beach house. But the four people in front of them break into their house — and when their masks are off, they look just like the Wilsons.

"They look exactly like us. They think like us. They know where we are," Adelaide Wilson, played by Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o, says in the trailer. "They won't stop until they kill us... or we kill them." There are also some creepy shots of Nyong'o and her costar Elisabeth Moss holding pairs of bloody scissors, which definitely doesn't make things any less terrifying.

As far as the scissors go, Peele also told EW that he wanted to focus on "iconic imagery" in the movie and its trailer. "I think rabbits and scissors, they're both scary things to me, and both inane things, so I love subverting and bringing out the scariness in things you wouldn't necessarily associate with that," he told the magazine. (Aside from the scissor-wielding characters, there are also scenes of white rabbits in rows of cages, possibly being kept in some sort of lab for experiments.

Fans are already pointing out some of the details in the Us trailer, too. It's clear that Peele and his crew paid close attention to getting everything just right, making the clip the perfect blend of creepy and intriguing.

Peele also told EW that while the movie is about a Black family, it's "not about race," as Get Out was. "I can't think of a horror movie of this nature with a family in the center of it that uses a Black family," he said to the magazine. "Even though this movie is not about race, I felt like it was an important piece of the project to have a black family in the center."

Us doesn't hit theaters until March, so fans who are intrigued by the trailer have a few months to wait before their questions are answered. In the meantime, though, this year's Christmas just got a little bit less cheerful, thanks to this clip.