Following the ex-presidential adviser and The Apprentice star's tell-all book and even more shocking TV interviews, Omarosa Manigault Newman was taken to arbitration by the Trump campaign for allegedly breaking her reported non-disclosure agreement (NDA) on Tuesday in New York.

According to The Washington Examiner, Manigault Newman reportedly signed an NDA in 2016 in which she promised to never "disparage" Trump "during the term of your service and at all times thereafter." The charges claim she did just that in her book Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House.

She was also reportedly supposed to keep "proprietary information: about Trump, his companies, and his family "confidential" under the terms of the agreement, The Washington Examiner reported. By sharing private conversations that she recorded, the campaign reportedly argues she was also in violation. Arbitration will make it harder for Manigault Newman to fight the charges or do so openly as arbitration is usually kept private.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post reported that Manigault Newman's book alleges she did not sign an NDA in exchange for a high paying job on the 2020 Trump campaign. But the campaign reportedly argues that a 2016 NDA remains in effect.

"Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign," a campaign official told The Washington Examiner, adding:

President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable.

More to come ...