Vandalism, protest, or both? Last month, a man named Austin Clay claimed to have taken to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to smash Donald Trump's sidewalk star with a pickaxe. On Wednesday, the Trump Hollywood Star vandal pleaded not guilty to one felony count of vandalism, calling the destruction a "just act."

"I don't personally think that there should be any charges brought against me," Clay told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse. "Because what I did, I believe, was a rightful and just act.

At about 3:30 am on July 25, Clay supposedly walked up to Trump's star with a pickaxe in a guitar case, and proceeded to bash the spot to rubble, including breaking through the brass nameplate on the star. According to The Los Angeles Times, Clay turned himself in to the Beverly Hills Police Department an hour later and was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, a charge for which he could face up to three years in prison.

To be clear, according to his lawyer David Pourshalimi, Clay isn't disputing that he destroyed the star. "We dispute whether or not his actions were criminal," Pourshalimi said outside the courthouse.

"I think that there was urgency behind my actions," Clay said. "I feel like I’ve been called to do what I did."

Clay justified his destruction of the star by calling it an act of political protest against the president's "unprecedented" rhetoric and actions — he named Trump's relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and an intolerant attitude toward immigrants, women, people of color, and queer folk as examples.

"I think that the more resentment towards the president… the more activity against the president that happens, the better things will be, ultimately," Clay said on Wednesday.

More to come ...