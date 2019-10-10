It might not be based on a true story, but this new Apple TV+ show gives off major Making a Murderer vibes. Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told trailer lets the audience dive into the world of compelling true crime investigations — like the hit Netflix docuseries. Though, in this show, the case at the heart of this TV show isn't actually real, and it features performances by Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul.

The new series, one of the first on Apple's upcoming streaming service, follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), an investigative reporter who hosts a true crime podcast. But her world gets turned upside down as new evidence compels her to reopen the same murder case that made her famous and come face to face once again with Warren Cave (Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put in jail.

Apple TV on YouTube

More to come...