Finn Wolfhard is finding himself in mortal danger on the big screen once again. The Turning trailer, which was released on Tuesday, Oct. 8, finds Wolfhard portraying a character named Miles who seems to be living in extremely haunted circumstances. The trailer for the horror film, set for release on Jan. 24, 2020, not only puts the actor in a dire situation, it also teases the 16-year-old playing a much darker role compared to Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things.

Based on the newly released trailer, The Turning is looking to bring another haunted house to the big screen. The film follows a woman named Kate (played by Blade Runner 2049's Mackenzie Davis) who is hired to be a nanny for Miles and his sister, Flora (The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince), in their old mansion following the death of their parents. There, strange and mysterious things start to happen, including the appearance of a haunted figure, and creatures that are sure to give audiences nightmares.

But before fans think that Wolfhard is playing another innocent kid in a dangerous situation — as seen in Stranger Things and It — it looks like Miles actually might be past saving. In the clilp, he can be seen whipping a horse that Kate is riding, smashing his new nanny's head into a mirror, and stomping on an injured fish. In another scene, he ominously warns Kate, "Keeping the lights on won't keep you safe."

Universal Pictures on YouTube

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times that was published in September, Wolfhard discussed The Turning. "It's about this governess who takes care of this family on this giant estate and she kind of starts to go crazy," he teased. "Or is she going crazy? That is the question."

The teen actor also opened up to the Times about his knack for scary projects, admitting he wasn't a fan of the genre until he turned 10. "A lot of it is coincidence that I've done [so much] horror. But I love horror because what makes a great horror movie is that it's not just scary, it's [a little of] everything." He continued, "In a real-life horrifying situation there's always [some] comedy or something sad. I think that's in all the horror stuff I've done because I try to make it the realest [portrayal]."

The Turning is based on Henry James' 1898 novella, The Turn of the Screw, which tells the gothic tale of two orphaned children living in an old mansion. The film will be putting a modern twist on the original James book, though not as modern as one might think. As director Floria Sigismondi said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Turning will actually take place in the '90s.

This won't be the only interpretation of The Turn of the Screw hitting screens. Netflix's second season of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, will also be based on James' story. Though, sadly, as far as we know, it probably won't be starring Wolfhard.