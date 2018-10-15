If the original American version of The Bachelor is an entertaining, must-watch show for you, then you need to tune into the Vietnam version from now on. This season, The Bachelor: Vietnam pulled off a plot twist straight out of a romantic drama, and it's enough to make even the most seasoned Bachelor fan's jaw drop. Months after declaring love for each other (and not the single man they were supposed to be falling for), the two women from Bachelor: Vietnam who almost left together are finally a couple.

Anh Tran, the executive producer of The Bachelor: Vietnam recently spoke with NextShark and revealed the relationship status of Minh Thu and Truc Nhu. “They left the show and have been together since,” Tran said. “We delivered on our promise that two people would find love.” And while the whole premise of The Bachelor is that the bachelor on the show finds true love, in this case it was Minh Thu and Truc Nhu.

In the clip from The Bachelor: Vietnam that went viral in September, Minh Thu declared her love for fellow contestant Truc Nhu after failing to get a rose during the rose ceremony. Minh Thu explained that she found love for herself during the competition, just not with the Bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung. She turned to Truc Nhu and asked her to leave the show with her. Truc Nhu, meanwhile, had already been given a rose by the Bachelor, and he did not let her go out without a fight. "You only get one chance in this life and you need to take it," he told her before she made a decision. "I want to let you know that I think you'll have regret if you continue with what you are about to say." And, after briefly leaving with Minh Thu, Truc Nhu returned to the Bachelor: Vietnam house.

The Bachelor Vietnam - Anh Chàng Độc Thân on YouTube

Upon first viewing, many audiences were skeptical that it was all scripted, something to really wow audiences. However, a look at what was going on behind the scene of Bachelor: Vietnam during that scene shows that nobody — even the producers — saw this coming. "[The confession] played out pretty much as you see it, in real time," producer Anh-Thu Nguyen said in an interview with Vulture. And now that their relationship after their stint on the reality show has been confirmed, it looks like these two women really did just follow their hearts.

And though the originally had a bittersweet ending, with Truc Nhu deciding to stay on the show, it turns out that just two episodes later, she left. Truc Nhu decided to follow Minh Thu, saying “she already found what she was looking for and it’s waiting for her at home,” according to post reported by NextShark.

The Bachelor Vietnam - Anh Chàng Độc Thân on YouTube

Anh-Thu Nguyen also spoke with NextShark and elaborated on the impact this unexpected happy ending between two women on The Bachelor: Vietnam has had both on the show and in Vietnam:

"As both a queer Vietnamese-American woman and as someone involved in the show who witnessed this first hand, this was a moving and powerful moment showcasing that love is love... Especially in the context of Vietnamese culture, where family and saving face can often be prioritized over all else, including love, the fact these women made this declaration during the rose ceremony in front of everyone is even more awe-inspiring. It’s been a proud experience to see our clip resonate around the world and become an unexpected platform for discussing LGBTQI+ issues in Vietnam on a global scale."

Now that we know the two women ended up together, it makes the moving TV moment all the more powerful. Happy endings do exist, people! They're just not always shown on reality television.