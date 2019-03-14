The Type Of Energy You May Give Off, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to vibes, everyone radiates different kinds of energy. As astrologer Olga Verk, tells Bustle, "It's that first, unconscious impression we get from someone before they even open their mouth." It's what draws you into certain people and makes you guarded around others. If you want to know what kind of energy you're giving off, your birthday can clue you in.

Knowing the type of vibe you give off can be helpful in any social situation. For instance, positive energy tends to draw people in, while negative energy has the opposite effect. But if you're aware of the energy you're giving off, you can make small adjustments in order to have more positive interactions with others.

Each zodiac sign gives off a different type of energy. According to Verk, Fire signs will always somehow win the attention of the whole room. "It's hard for Fire signs to adapt to their surroundings, so no matter what's going on, a Fire sign will still keep true to who they are," she says. "Their individual energy is very powerful, and you'll feel like you have no chances of changing their minds."

Air signs are also pretty lively, Earth signs tend to be a lot more calm and stable, and Water signs have the "deepest" energy. So here's the type of vibe your zodiac sign may give off, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Fiery Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is not only the first sign of the zodiac, but it's also ruled by Mars. According to astrologer Molly Cardinal, this makes Aries fiery, and "totally uncensored." Aries may also be the most impulsive sign among the zodiac, so they're always off chasing the next new thing.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Grounded Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is the epitome of an Earth sign. "They have a very grounding energy, and they never seem overwhelmed," Verk says. Their love for taking a "systematic approach" to things also makes them come off very indecisive and a little bit stubborn.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Busy Tina Gong/Bustle "Some may call the sign of the twins two-faced, but really, they just possess a very busy energy," Cardinal says. They're social butterflies that are constantly thinking, learning, and doing a number of different things at the same time. They find ways to stay busy so they're never bored.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Warm Tina Gong/Bustle When you come in contact with a Cancer, you can immediately feel the warmth they give off. According to Verk, it's important for them to be close to people. They like taking care of others, and also like to feel taken care of themselves. "They have a very comforting vibe, as long as you are mindful of their feelings," she says. "When Cancer's feelings are hurt, they will let you know in the most sentimental way possible."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Regal Tina Gong/Bustle Leo desires the best and loves being admired. So it's no surprise that out of the entire zodiac, Leos have the most regal energy. "If you're trying to guess someone's Zodiac sign, Leos are always the easiest to get right because they have such a huge charismatic presence," Verk says. When a Leo walks into a room, you'll immediately feel the presence of authority. While Verk says that energy is strong, they're also very generous and genuine.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 23): Modest Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is another Earth sign that's very detail-oriented. They want to make sure everything is perfect, down to the very last detail. Because of this, Virgos can come off as perfectionists, especially in the workplace. However, Virgos will never try to upstage you. "Their main desire is just to feel useful, and they don't even openly ask for credit," Verk says. "They have a very modest vibe to them."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Balanced Tina Gong/Bustle Libras may have a bad reputation for being indecisive. But all they want is balance. "They're ruled by the feminine planet Venus, so Libras are very amiable and friendly," Cardinal says. "They want to make both themselves and everyone else happy by bringing everything into balance."

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Intense Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are known for being very intense. According to Verk, you'll easily feel a Scorpio's energy when you first meet them. "They're very reactive to their surroundings, so if their feelings are hurt, you will sense that something is off with them right away," she says. They also tend to feel things very deeply, so their "energy bubble is pretty heavy." If a Scorpio is thinking pessimistic thoughts, you won't be able to lift the mood in the room no matter what you try to say or do.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Trustworthy Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius people are often big personalities who give off trustworthy-vibes. That's because they know how to talk. "By the way a Sagittarius is speaking, you have no doubt that they know what they're talking about, and you may even feel intimidated to argue with them," Verk says. Even if what they're saying isn't necessarily true, they just have a way of speaking that makes you want to believe them.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Hard Working Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are all about getting things done. According to Cardinal, they're quick to identify what needs to be done and they get it done better than anyone else. Capricorns often come across as hardworking, dedicated, and zeroed in on the task at hand.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 19): Free-Spirited Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius are the most free-spirited among the signs, and you can often tell by the way they carry themselves. "They send off this care-free energy, and appear like they don't care about being taken seriously," Verk says. "But the reality is, they're just so focused on the bigger picture and the future." In other words, they don't have time to worry about the smaller things in life like what other people think of them.