Government officials in Dubai sought to celebrate those championing gender equality in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with an awards ceremony that left a number of people wondering: where are all the women? Women weren't simply outnumbered at the ceremony, they were absent from the awards podium too. In fact, all of the UAE's "gender balance" awards went to men.

While Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as vice president and prime minister of the UAE as well as ruler of Dubai, praised the achievements of Emirati women in a press release announcing the awards, women were conspicuously absent from the list of 2018 Gender Balance Index awardees. "The achievements of Emirati women today reaffirm the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the importance of the role of women, and their right to work and become key partners in society," Sheikh Mohammed said.

But apparently no Emirati woman's achievements were enough to earn them an award. According to the Government of Dubai media office, awardees included Minister of Interior and deputy Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance; the Ministry of Finance for Best Government Entity Supporting Gender Balance at a ministerial level; the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA) for Best Federal Entity Supporting Gender Balance at an institutional level; and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's Remote Employment initiative for Best Gender Balance Initiative.

More to come...