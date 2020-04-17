With more than 100,000 people said to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK, a common narrative from government officials is that the coronavirus does not discriminate. Yet as world leaders and scientists rush to learn more about the virus to help save lives, the UK government has been urged to investigate why people who are Black, Asian, or from another ethnic minority group (BAME) are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

Downing Street confirmed the government it would be launching an official inquiry, confirmed by earlier this week (April 16). The investigation was prompted by a study from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre, which revealed that of the 2,000 patients critically ill with the virus in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, 35 percent are BAME. This is despite the fact ethnic minorities make up 14% of the UK population.

During the daily press conference, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is deputising for Boris Johnson said: "this virus doesn't discriminate but we want to follow analysis of the data that you've described."

Factors such as socio-economic status, location, and the high-proportion of BAME public facing key workers including NHS staff, have been considered as potential reasons for the worrying trend.

It's been noted that the first 10 doctors to die in the UK from COVID-19 were all from black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, including Dr Amged El-Hawrani, a consultant at Queen’s Hospital in Burton, who was the first frontline medic to die after testing positive for the virus. Further statistics from Sky News also revealed that of the 54 NHS workers killed by coronavirus are BAME.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The data is alarming, yet as Guardian columnist Afua Hirsch writes "this may reflect the fact that the NHS has always been heavily dependent on ethnic minority staff, who today make up 40% of its workforce."

Following the deaths of two Filipino NHS workers, Oscar King Jr and Elbert Rico, Oxford City Council Deputy leader Linda Smith wrote to Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the impact the coronavirus was having on BAME communities, care workers, and medics, reports BBC News.

Ms Smith wrote: "We would like some reassurance about what urgent monitoring is being conducted into why this is happening [and] what is being done to ensure the protection of all citizens but particularly any who are especially vulnerable, for instance through their frontline work with patients infected with COVID-19."

Despite growing concerns, during a recent press briefing, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said while "it was clear age, male gender and having other health problems were clear risk factors, the evidence for ethnicity was less clear."

He said: "it is absolutely critical that we find out which groups are most at risk so we can help to protect them."

"I have had discussions with scientists about this in terms of trying to tease this apart today — also looking very specifically at healthcare workers with leaders of the NHS and across the medical and nursing professions."

Similar data has been recorded in African-American and Hispanic communities in the US "where black people accounted for 72% of deaths from COVID-19 complications and 52% of positive tests, despite making up only 30% of the population," reports Sky News.

For those who are BAME, these reports are a cause for concern. It's clear that the faster it can be confirmed what's behind the racial disparities in the impact of coronavirus, the better.