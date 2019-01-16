Getting ready to open up your finest bottle of Peeno Noir, because the final season trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is here and it's clear that these last six episodes are pretty much guaranteed to give you all the feels. Not only does it pay tribute to some of the show's best moments (musical numbers and all), but it provides a few helpful hints as to how Kimmy's journey will come to an end in Season 4 Part 2. (And you better believe it'll involve more singing.)

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer involves Kimmy donning an already iconic Shirley Temple ensemble while singing "On the Good Ship Lollipop" to an utterly perplexed Titus, who quips, "I can't believe I came out of my room for this." And that's only just a tip of the comedic iceberg, so to speak. Titus decides that the best way to make Mikey jealous would to be to throw himself into a fake celebrity relationship, which as you can imagine definitely seems like a foolproof plan (cough, cough). Meanwhile, Kimmy's never-ending enthusiasm and optimistic attitude proves to be just as prominent as ever as she works to promote her recently published book, The Legends of Greemulax, which she both wrote and illustrated. (Double threat, indeed!)

Netflix on YouTube

Additionally, there are also some very notable guest stars, both new and returning, who will be popping up throughout the remaining episodes in some truly unforgettable roles. Take, for example, Zachary Quinto's character who accidentally mistakes Kimmy for Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. The Punisher's Jon Bernthal will also be making an appearance, along with Jon Hamm, Amy Sedaris, Greg Kinnear, Busy Philipps, Bobby Moynihan, Fred Armisen, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson, Ronan Farrow, and Lisa Kudrow. Needless to say, this series has every intention of going out with a bang.

One thing the trailer fails to address, however, is the mysterious figure who was last seen spying on Kimmy & Co. during the first half of Season 4. What does this person want and will it mean trouble for our bubbly heroine moving forward? Those questions are sure to be answered in due time, but for the most part, it's looking as though the final installment of Kimmy's story will be one full of hope and positivity.

“The thing that she has to offer the world is this childlike optimism,” co-creator Robert Carlock said about Kimmy during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “She can connect to kids, speak their language, and talk about things they get, even if adults don’t." This was demonstrated during the first part of Season 4 when Kimmy wrote a children's book dedicated to helping young boys learn how to become respectful, decent men. And that's something the rest of the season will definitely continue to explore. "That idea of her finding a way to make the world a better place by getting to kids before society wrecks them is something we’re following through," Carlock added. "Its landing place ends up being a success for her, but more importantly for the kids who connect to it.”

Like most great things that come into our lives, it'll be hard to say goodbye to such an incredible cast of characters. The world could certainly use as much joy as possible these days and that's something Kimmy Schmidt never fails to deliver time and time again. At least we can all take comfort in knowing that — from the looks of this trailer at least — the final few episodes won't disappoint.

The final episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Friday, Jan. 25.