There are plenty designer looks that are synonymous with the ‘90s. But none have come close to delivering retro magic to runway shows like Betsey Johnson. Bringing the past to the present, Urban Outfitters just launched a line of dresses inspired by Betsey Johnson’s 1997 Summer Collection (offers sizes XS to XL).

Whether fashionistas are obsessed with slinky gowns or watched My Date With The President’s Daughter repeatedly, this collection is a throwback to the time of grunge and punk. The collection features 10 dresses in total skewing babydoll and slip dress silhouettes reminiscent of Johnson’s ‘97 Summer Collection. Fans will find signature Johnson’s signature pink hue throughout the line as well as fun and effortless prints with butterflies, pink leopard, and textured bows.

Currently, the entire collection is exclusively being sold on Urban Outfitters’ website, however, per a press release from the Betsy Johnson brand, the line will be available to shop in select stores in the U.S. and Canada starting May 20. Also, nothing in this nostalgic line is eligible for a discount, so shoppers are getting something super special.

Updated versions of Johnson’s line circa 1997 is available to shop now, and everything in the collection ranges from $79 to $350.

Jump back into the ‘90s with the best of these fresh takes on nostalgic fashion.

Betsey Johnson x UO Allover Bow Mini Dress

Betsey Johnson UO Exclusive Allover Bow Mini Dress $89 Urban Outfitters Buy at Urban Outfitters

One of the most intricate looks in this revamped version of her '97 dresses, this mini dress is made of sheer mesh that's embellished with tiny bow details all throughout its seams. Topped off with short puffer sleeves with a sweetheart neckline, this revitalized dress is simple, but a showstopper nonetheless.

Betsey Johnson x UO Butterfly Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress

Butterfly Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress $79 Urban Outfitters Buy at Urban Outfitters

Johnson's original 1997 show featured not one, but two different dresses with this iconic butterfly print. While her first rendition of this dress was white, this version offers fans a blue hue with a v-neckline and short ruched sleeves.

Betsey Johnson x UO Burnout Heart Mesh Trim Mini Dress

Burnout Heart Mesh Trim Mini Dress $99 Urban Outfitters Buy at Urban Outfitters

This quirky piece from Urban and Johnson combines pink velvet heart print with a tulle hem to make a killer '90s day out. Plus, wearers can also adjust the straps on this cute dress, so they're not left with any wardrobe malfunctions.

Betsey Johnson x UO Prom Queen Strapless Chiffon Midi Dress

Prom Queen Strapless Chiffon Midi Dress $350 Urban Outfitters Buy at Urban Outfitters

Although it's the most expensive piece in the collection, this chiffon midi dress is made for a queen. A prom queen that is. For those who embrace this punk look, fans can pickup this strapless gown for $350.

Betsey Johnson x UO Cinched Ruffle Mini Dress

Cinched Ruffle Mini Dress $79 Urban Outfitters Buy at Urban Outfitters

Fans can shop this flirty dress for $79 which features all the frill one could ask for. From the straps and neckline to the hem of the gown, these frills can ruffle any fashionista's style. Just be careful, because this cute piece only comes in white.

Betsey Johnson x UO Printed Lace Trim Slip Dress

Printed Lace Trim Slip Dress $79 Urban Outfitters Buy at Urban Outfitters

This mid length slip dress brings back the days of flannel and Spice Girls. Shoppers can spice up their life with this green bug-printed slip dress the features an empire waist and ruched detailing at the bust and hem line.

Anytime fashion goes back to basics, it's a sure sign the trends of yesteryear never even left.