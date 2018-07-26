A 26-year-old man reportedly set off a small explosion near the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, injuring only himself. According to CNN, authorities detained the suspect soon after the explosion and took him to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, but his motive has not yet been confirmed.

Beijing police described the small explosive device as a "firecracker," while the U.S. Embassy called it a "bomb" in a statement about the explosion. Police identified the suspect as a man whose last name is Jiang, and said he was from the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia. The New York Times reported that the explosion took place around 1 p.m. local time and could be heard from several blocks away.

“Other than the bomber, no other people were injured and there was no damage to embassy property,” the embassy subsequently said in a security notice.

The explosion took place near the southeast corner of the embassy compound. A visa agent at the embassy, who was nearby when the suspect detonated the explosive, told The New York Times that the explosion had been caused by a man who was trying to raise awareness about a human rights issue. The explosion is still under investigation, however, and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang described it as "an isolated case of public security."

