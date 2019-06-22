Amid the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, U.S. Soccer and the U.S. women's team have agreed to mediate a gender-discrimination lawsuit, according to The Wall Street Journal. The tentative agreement comes after years of highly-publicized clashes between the federation and 28 players in the U.S. women's national team player pool over alleged gender discrimination and pay inequality. According to the paper, both parties are expected to begin mediation following the Women's World Cup.

"In the midst of the World Cup, following news regarding significant revenue generated by the women players, USSF decided it is time to sit down with the players' lawyers," said Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the 28 players involved in the lawsuit, according to The Wall Street Journal. "We hope their pledge to submit a proposal to solve the ongoing gender disparities is genuine. It would be truly remarkable for these games to mark the beginning of pay equity. The world is watching."

The U.S. women's national team formally filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer in March, three years after Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, and Becky Sauerbrunn had filed a discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In their suit, the players alleged U.S. Soccer "has a policy and practice of discriminating" on the basis of gender against female national team players by paying them less than male national team players, NPR reported.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, U.S. Soccer denied the allegation. "U.S. Soccer's challenged pay practices are not based on sex," ABC News reported the federation said in a response filed with the court. Instead, U.S. Soccer claimed "any alleged pay differential" was a result of "differences in the aggregate revenue generated by the different teams," the news outlet reported.

On Saturday, the federation appeared less than thrilled with reports publicizing the tentative agreement for mediation. "While we welcome the opportunity to mediate, we are disappointed the plaintiffs' counsel felt it necessary to share this news publicly during the Women's World Cup and create any possible distraction from the team's focus on the tournament and success on the field," the Associated Press reported the federation said in a statement.

