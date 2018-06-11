Even though Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules just ended, there is one story line that is a guaranteed part of Season 7. Every season, the viewers can look forward to the Vanderpump Rules cast celebrating Pride and the upcoming season is no different. Pretty much every SURver shared photos and videos going all out for Pride in 2018. This has been a staple on the show since the very first season. So, while, for the most part, the major story lines are kept under wraps, this is one storyline fans are guaranteed to see — and it's exciting because it's pretty much the only time that the entire cast comes together.

Other than filming the reunion episodes, which the cast members are contractually obligated to attend, Pride is the only event that is guaranteed to get one hundred percent attendance from all of the Vanderpump Rules stars. That's a big deal considering how the relationship dynamics are constantly shifting within this group.

Pun intended, they are all able to put their individual pride aside to come together to celebrate LGBTQ solidarity at Pride every single year. This year seems to be no different. Pretty much everyone in the cast went all out to support the LGBTQ at Pride. This year, SUR had an 1980s theme for the Gay Pride celebration.

This is a group photo that no one saw coming a couple seasons ago: Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix all in the same photo and being genuinely affectionate.

Stassi looks happier than ever with her new boyfriend Beau Clark. Patrick, who? Does this mean that Beau will be on the next season of Vanderpump Rules?

Usually, Tom Sandoval is all about his themed outfits, but he left the shirt behind to celebrate Pride this year.

Lisa Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, her daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her son-in-law Jason Sabo turned Pride into a family affair.

It looks like former enemies Lala and Katie are still on good terms these days based on this cute Pride photo.

Tom Schwartz rocked face glitter and leopard shorts with Sur owner Guillermo Zapata.

Lisa and Ken absolutely killed the outfit and accessory game.

Are the SUR ladies bringing back the fanny pack?

Even though, they aren't dressed up in this photo, Jax Taylor, Peter Madrigal, and Tom Schwartz toasted to Pride.

Scheana hopped on top of the bar to take this photo with SUR barback Adam Spott.

Tom and Ariana always do the most when it comes to themed events. Of course, they are both decked out for Pride.

James Kennedy's girlfriend Raquel Leviss shared this Pride selfie.

Scheana posted a selfie with Peter.

James and SUR hostess Billie Lee perfected their '80s-themed Pride ensembles.

This is another one of those group photos that didn't seem likely. Are all four of these cast members actually getting along or did they just pose for the picture?

Lisa celebrated Pride with a bottle of her very own wine, of course.

Even though Pride is the one event that brings the entire cast together, it isn't always a peaceful occasion. Yes, they are all there in support of the LGBTQ community, but that doesn't mean they can completely overlook their own personal drama, at least based on the past six years. The group has a storied history with this event.

During Season 1, Stassi Schroeder was livid when Scheana Marie put sunblock on her then-boyfriend Jax Taylor's body during the pride parade. In Season 2, Stassi and Jax got in yet another fight, when Stassi was upset at ex-boyfriend Jax for throwing his hookups in her face. Even Lisa stepped in to confront Jax about it. Kristen Doute also confronted then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval over his close friendship with Ariana Madix during the Gay Pride parade.

Season 3 brought more Stassi and Kristen drama at Pride. Stassi fought with Tom Schwartz for remaining close with Jax after Stassi and Jax broke up. At this point, Kristen was dating James Kennedy, but she was still obsessing over Tom and Ariana a year later at the same event.

For Season 4, Lisa stepped it up and threw two parties for Pride, which brought on twice the amount of drama. Lala Kent was furious when James showed up with bites all over his body, only to find out that one of her friends, a SUR coworker named Lauren, hooked up with the guy she was flirting with all season. This was also the same episode that ended with Jax and Lala walking away holding hands, which no one saw coming.

Season 5 was a very emotional Pride for the SURvers (and everyone). News broke about the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. Lisa gave her employees a choice on whether or not they felt comfortable coming in to celebrate.

For Season 6's Pride celebration, James was the center of attention. He was trying to reclaim his job as a DJ at SUR. James was also the subject of some rumors (again) during Pride.

What will Season 7's Pride episode bring? Historically speaking, a lot of drama. As per usual, it will serve as the perfect event to have the entire cast in one place. Not only that, but it will also give the SURvers an excuse to branch out with the fun outfits, hair, and makeup and share their support for the LGBTQ community. What else went down? We'll have to tune in to find out, but it is bound to be another amazing episode in the series.